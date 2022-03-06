Game Preview: Solar Bears at Jacksonville Icemen: March 6, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (27-22-4-0 / .547) continue their five-game road trip with their second meeting of the week against the Jacksonville Icemen (30-16-2-2 / .640) today at 3 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears have earned four of a possible six points in their last three games, while the Icemen have been idle since dropping a 1-0 decision to Orlando on Wednesday, and are 0-2-0-1 in their last three games.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears leads the regular season series with a 5-4-0-0 record; Orlando faces the Icemen in each of its next three games, with two on the road.

The team that has scored first has won every game in the series so far; Orlando is 18-2-2-0 when scoring first for the season; its points percentage of .864 when scoring first is tied for the best in the ECHL.

Tristin Langan leads the active roster in scoring against Jacksonville with six points (2g-4a) in six games.

The Solar Bears are 16-4-4-0 in games decided by one goal this season.

Orlando is 5-for-27 (18.5%) on the power play against Jacksonville this season.

Jacksonville's leading scorer Abbott Girduckis received a call-up on Thursday to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack; Craig Martin leads the active roster for the Icemen in scoring with 40 points in 44 games.

NEXT GAMES: The Solar Bears conclude their road trip when they visit the Jacksonville Icemen on Wednesday, March 9 at 7 p.m. at VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena. The Solar Bears return home to host Jacksonville on Thursday, March 10 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

