Third Period Helps Thunder Skate Past Mavericks

March 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder celebrates a goal against the Kansas City Mavericks

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder celebrates a goal against the Kansas City Mavericks(Wichita Thunder)

INDEPENDENCE, MO - Wichita scored three times in the third period to climb back against Kansas City, 5-3, on Sunday at Cable Dahmer Arena.

Cam Clarke led the way with three points while Jay Dickman added a goal and an assist. Jake Theut claimed the win, stopping 24 shots.

The Thunder hopped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period. Stefan Fournier put home a rebound on the power play at 2:35 to make it 1-0.

At 14:03, Peter Crinella made it 2-0 with his 22nd of the season. He came around the net and batted home a backhand near the right post.

In the second, Kansas City scored three in just over a three-minute span to take a 3-2 lead. John Schiavo tallied his first of two at 9:37. He muscled off a defenseman near the net and lifted a shot over Theut, who tried to poke it away from the crease.

At 12:04, Darik Angeli tapped home a beautiful pass from Ben Johnson to tie it at two.

Schiavo made it 3-2 at 12:53 as he put home a rebound for his sixth of the year.

Alex Peters got the rally started at 7:32 of the third. He came in off the rush, caught a pass from Brayden Watts and beat Matt Greenfield over the shoulder on the power play to tie it at three.

At 12:27, Schmitz gave the Thunder their second lead of the night as he put home a pass from Jay Dickman for his sixth of the year.

With the goalie lifted, Wichita held the Mavericks at bay and Dickman tacked on an empty-netter with five seconds left to make it 5-3.

Wichita went 2-for-5 on the power play and killed off all six Kansas City chances.

Fournier has points in four-straight and points in eight of his last nine. Crinella has goals in back-to-back games and points in four-straight. Stinil added an assist, giving him helpers in four-straight and points in his last five.

The Thunder are off until March 16 with a trip to Allen to face the Americans at 7:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Tickets can be purchased at the Wichita Thunder office located at 505 W. Maple, Suite 100, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On weekday game days, the Thunder office closes at 4 p.m.

ï»¿Fans can also purchase tickets at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and starting at noon on weekend game days.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.