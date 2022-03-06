ECHL Transactions - March 6

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 6, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Norfolk:

Aaron Ryback, F

Connor Graham, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Matt Gomercic, F activated from reserve

Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Bair Gendunov, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve

Kansas City:

Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve

Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve

Orlando:

Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve

Rapid City:

Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from reserve

Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley

South Carolina:

Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve

Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)

Wichita:

Add David Thomson, F activated from reserve

Worcester:

Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve

Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve

Delete Mitchell Balmas, F placed on reserve

Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve

