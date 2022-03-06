ECHL Transactions - March 6
March 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, March 6, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Norfolk:
Aaron Ryback, F
Connor Graham, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Matt Gomercic, F activated from reserve
Delete Dalton Thrower, D placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Bair Gendunov, F activated from reserve
Delete Joe Manchurek, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Craig Martin, F activated from reserve
Kansas City:
Add Garrett Clarke, D activated from reserve
Delete Justin Woods, D placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Chase Lang, F activated from reserve
Orlando:
Add Fabrizio Ricci, F activated from reserve
Rapid City:
Add Dillon Kelley, G activated from reserve
Delete Lukas Parik, G placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Ryan MacKinnon, D recalled by Lehigh Valley
South Carolina:
Add Victor Hadfield, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Chaz Reddekopp, D placed on reserve
Delete Carter Allen, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/25)
Wichita:
Add David Thomson, F activated from reserve
Worcester:
Add Ross Olsson, F activated from reserve
Add Chris Ordoobadi, F activated from reserve
Delete Mitchell Balmas, F placed on reserve
Delete Reece Newkirk, F placed on reserve
