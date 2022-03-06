Rush Hang On, Beat Grizzlies, 3-2

Rapid City Rush goaltender David Tendeck and the Rush defense vs. the Utah Grizzlies

(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush got out to a 3-0 lead and withstood a late push as they beat the Utah Grizzlies, 3-2, Sunday afternoon at The Monument Ice Arena. David Tendeck made 39 saves on 41 shots to help backstop the Rush to the win.

Rapid City started the scoring in the first period while on a penalty kill. Calder Brooks forced a turnover at the point and burned in on a breakaway. Brooks deked from his backhand to his forehand and snuck a shot past Garrett Metcalf to make the score 1-0.

They added to that lead in the final minute of the first period when Logan Nelson controlled the puck and carried it to the high slot. He flicked a wrist shot toward the net that beat Metcalf low on the glove side, extending the lead to 2-0.

In the second, Ryan Zuhlsdorf sped into the attacking zone and left a drop pass to Max Coatta who found a trailing Gabe Chabot in the slot. Chabot one-timed a shot on net and beat Metcalf, pushing the Rush lead to 3-0.

The Grizzlies got on the board early in the first. Tendeck made a series of saves on close-range Grizzlies chances but eventually Tyler Penner chipped a rebound over his right pad to make the score 3-1.

In the final minutes of the game, the Grizzlies pulled Metcalf for an extra attacker eventually found Charle-Edouard D'Astous for a one-timer from the right circle. It got through traffic and past Tendeck to cut the Rush lead to 3-2. That would be it for the Grizzlies though as they could not mount any more pressure and the Rush hung on for a 3-2 win.

Tendeck made 39 saves, Zuhlsdorf had two assists Chabot's goal served as the eventual game-winner. Rapid City improved its record to 29-20-4-4 while Utah fell to 32-21-2-1 in the loss.

The Rush will return to the ice on Friday, March 18 for the first of three games that weekend against the Kansas City Mavericks. It's a St. Patrick's Day Celebration, presented by Vast Broadband, and puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

