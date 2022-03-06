Growlers Sweep Thunder with 6-2 Win

The Newfoundland Growlers extended their win streak to four games and swept their weekend series with a 6-2 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday afternoon at Mary Brown's Centre.

Ryan Smith opened the scoring for Adirondack just as their first powerplay of the game expired as he fooled Evan Cormier with a deft deflection in the slot to make it 1-0 Thunder with 4:32 remaining the 1st.

Riley McCourt responded for the Growlers with 90 seconds left in the opening frame as he pinched to the backdoor to finish off a great pass from Evan Neugold to level things at 1-1 after 20 minutes played.

Todd Skirving grabbed his first goal of the series to put the Growlers ahead early in the second as Nathan Noel and Marc Johnstone combined neatly behind the Thunder net before the latter spotted Skirving all alone in the slot - he made no mistake and put Newfoundland ahead 2-1 with 16:33 left in the 2nd.

Tyler Boland increased the hosts advantage to two with a brilliant individual effort, rounding Thunder netminder Brandon Kasel before tucking it home to bring it to 3-1 Growlers going into the second intermission.

Ben Finkelstein got in on the fun early in the third period as he beat Kasel short side with a shot over the glove on the powerplay to make it 4-1 Newfoundland.

The man advantage kept on clicking for the Growlers late as Skirving tipped home a Pavel Gogolev shot for his second of the game and Newfoundland's fifth goal.

After Jordan Kaplan clawed one back for the Thunder, Noel Hoefenmayer blasted one home from the high slot to grab momentum back for the Growlers and make it a 6-2 final for third win in as many nights.

Quick Hits

Evan Cormier made 20 saves in the victory.

The Growlers were a perfect 2-for-2 on the powerplay on Sunday.

Newfoundland return to the Mary Brown's Centre Wednesday night at 7 pm against the Trois-Rivieres Lions.

Three Stars

1. NFL - T. Skirving

2. NFL - B. Finkelstein

3. NFL - T. Boland

