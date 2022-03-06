ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

March 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Kansas City's Lodge fined, suspended

Kansas City's Jimmy Lodge has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #714, Iowa at Kansas City, on March 5.

Lodge was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for cross-checking under Rule #59.5 at 9:40 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Lodge will miss Kansas City's games vs. Wichita today (March 6) and at Utah (March 9).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Worcester's Cornell fined, suspended

Worcester's Mike Cornell has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #721, Maine at Worcester, on March 5.

Cornell is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 9:15 of the third period.

Cornell will miss Worcester's game vs. Maine today (March 6).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Fort Wayne's Pochiro suspended

Fort Wayne's Zach Pochiro has been suspended for one game as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #712, Cincinnati at Fort Wayne, on March 5.

Pochiro is suspended under Rule #46.22 for receiving a game misconduct for aggressor in the final five minutes of the game.

Pochiro will miss Fort Wayne's game at Iowa on March 9.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.