MacKinnon Three-Point Game Ignites Royals Comeback Win over Wheeling

The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 4-2, Saturday, Mar. 5 at Santander Arena. Royals goaltender Kirill Ustimenko saved 20 of 22 shots while Nailers goalie Brody Claeys saved 23 of 27 shots.

Reading scored 21 seconds into the game for an early lead that stood after the opening period of play. Jackson Cressey ripped a shot over Claeys' right shoulder after receiving the puck from Kenny Hausinger positioned behind Wheeling's net. Hausinger's helper on the games first goal tallied his fifth assist in his last six games as well as his first of two points in the game.

Royals defeat the Wheeling Nailers, 4-2.

Wheeling took the lead with a pair of power play goals in the second period. Tim Doherty snapped a wrist shot over Ustimenko's right shoulder to tie the game 4:40 into the period. Josh Maniscalco put the Railers ahead with a shot from the slot that provided Wheeling's first and only lead in the game.

Kirk MacDonald speaks with the media after the Royals 4-2 win over Wheeling on Mar. 5, 2022.

Reading took the lead back with two goals in the first half of the third period. Brayden Low tied the game with a backhand shot that crossed the goal line as the Nailers' net came off of its moorings. After a brief review, the goal stood for Low's 13th goal of the season. Hausinger's second point of the game put Reading in front for good. Trevor Gooch hit a boost of speed as he skated into the Nailers' zone with the puck on his backhand.Gooch shoveled the puck across Claeys' crease to Hausinger crashing in on the Nailers' net. Receiving the puck in stride, Hausinger lifted the puck over Claeys' stretched out right pad to put the Royals ahead with a one-goal lead, 3-2.

Reading extended their lead on Ryan MacKinnon's third point of the game. After collecting assists on Reading's first two goals from Cressey and Low, MacKinnon added a goal to his second ECHL career three-point game, scoring his first as a Royal this season. A clapping one-timer from the slot beat Claeys blocker side for an insurance goal that stood as the final goal of the game. The home ice win for Reading improves their win streak to seven games which remains the teams longest winning streak of the season.

The Royals host the Adirondack Thunder Wednesday, Mar. 9th, at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

