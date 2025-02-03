SLC Stars Announce Updates to Schedule

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Salt Lake City Stars News Release







SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake City Stars, the official NBA G League affiliate of the Utah Jazz, announced the following updates due to postponements and other changes within the NBA schedule.

Salt Lake City's home game against the Sioux Falls Skyforce scheduled to take place on Feb. 13 at 7 P.M. has been moved earlier that day to tip off at 10:30 A.M. at Delta Center. This game will be closed to the public.

Additionally, the Stars' 10:30 A.M. games on Feb. 12 and March 19 at Delta Center will now be open to the public, including Jazz season ticket holders. The Stars will also be hosting over 2,500 and 4,000 students from the Granite School District respectively at those two games.

Tickets for the Feb. 12 and March 19 games are available online at slcstars.com/tickets.

The games will be broadcast on NBAGLeague.com and Jazz+.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.