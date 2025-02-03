Herd Stifled by the Mad Ants

OSHKOSH, Wis. - The Wisconsin Herd, NBA G League affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks, lost to the Indiana Mad Ants 130-110.

Terence Davis led the Herd with 26 points while James Akinjo followed with 21 points. Henry Ellenson added a double-double of 18 points and 14 rebounds.

The top scorers for the Indiana Mad Ants were Quenton Jackson with 34 points and Jahil Okafor with 30 points.

Terence Davis opened the game with a finger roll layup followed by a 9-2 run by the Mad Ants responded to take an early lead. An Ibou Badji dunk midway through the first quarter allowed the Herd to come back and tie the game. The teams evened the game once more before Indiana broke away to an eight-point advantage. Terence Davis and James Akinjo combined for eight points while Indiana pushed ahead by nearly double digits. Despite the Herd's three baskets in the last minute, the Mad Ants held on to lead 33-26.

Indiana secured the first two buckets of the second quarter to go up by double figures. The teams traded baskets, but Indiana came out on top by nearly 20 points halfway through the second quarter. Wisconsin hit a huge stride at the three-minute mark outscoring the Mad Ants 11-5 to come within 12. Stanley Umude continued the Herd's comeback knocking down the last five points of the half but the Mad Ants held on to lead 67-53. Terence Davis guided the Herd with 18 points while shooting four of five from the three-point line in the first half.

Indiana scored seven points to take a 21-point edge coming out of halftime. Wisconsin rebounded with five straight shots from beyond the arc to come within ten at the seven-minute mark. The Mad Ants took control of the game with an 11-2 run to restore their double-digit advantage. With one minute remaining, Indiana increased their lead to a staggering 20 points. The Mad Ants stayed ahead 105-83 at the break.

Wisconsin outscored the Mad Ants by five during the first four minutes of the fourth quarter. Indiana responded by pushing ahead by 20 but Stanely Umude and Henry Ellenson combined for seven to bring Wisconsin within striking distance. The Mad Ants snapped the Herd's comeback with a 10-4 run to reinstate a 22-point edge. Stephen Thompson Jr. scored back-to-back baskets to close out the game, but the Mad Ants won 130-110.

The Wisconsin Herd will head to College Park to take on the Skyhawks on Feb. 8 with tip-off set for 2:00 P.M. CST. Fans can watch the game on TV32 and at NBAGLegaue.com.

