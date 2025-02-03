Javan Johnson Leads Warriors with 36 Points as Santa Cruz Scores a Season-High in 146-136 Victory over Grand Rapids

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

SANTA CRUZ, CA - A stellar second half performance propelled the Santa Cruz Warriors (9-5) to a 146-136 shootout victory over the Grand Rapids Gold (7-9) at Kaiser Permanente Arena on Saturday night.

Forward Javan Johnson led all scorers with a career-high 36 points, connecting on 8-of-13 three point attempts while recording nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Guard Yuri Collins also had a game for the record books, tallying a career-high 29 points and 13 assists to record his fourth double-double of the season. Five other Sea Dubs finished with double-digit scoring performances: forward Blake Hinson recorded 19 points, forward Donta Scott put up a career-high 18 points in his first start of the season, and center Seth Maxwell earned his second double-double of the season with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks. Guard Cameron Parker finished with 13 points and eight rebounds, and guard Marcus Burk scored 11 points off the bench for the Warriors.

Guard Jahmir Young led the Gold in scoring with 33 points and added nine rebounds and nine assists, and guard Tevian Jones followed closely behind with 30 points. Forward Deante Johnson secured 20 points and five rebounds off the bench, and guard Andrew Funk contributed 16 points and 10 rebounds. Center Charles Bediako rounded out the scoring with 14 points and six rebounds.

Santa Cruz was held scoreless for three and a half minutes to open the contest as the Gold got out to an early 12-2 lead. Nine quick points from Johnson and Scott cut the deficit to three points as Grand Rapids remained ahead, 18-15, halfway through the first frame. The Warriors shot 1-of-11 from three-point range in the period, which gave Grand Rapids the opportunity to stretch their lead to 15 points and pull ahead, 37-22, after 12 minutes of play. Santa Cruz fought to close the gap in the second frame, exploding on a 12-0 run to bring them within five points before a three-pointer from Scott tied the contest at 55 points apiece. In the final minute of the period, the Sea Dubs claimed their first lead of the contest with a trip to the charity stripe from Hinson, but it was short-lived as Grand Rapids quickly countered to enter the break with a narrow 61-60 lead.

The Warriors burst out of the halftime break with a quick 12-4 run to take a 72-65 lead less than four minutes into the third quarter. Nineteen third-quarter points from Johnson - the most by a Santa Cruz player in a single quarter this season - brought the Sea Dubs bench to their feet as the Warriors claimed a 94-80 lead with 3:08 remaining in the quarter. After trailing by 17 points with less than 90 seconds remaining in the segment, the Gold initiated a 7-0 run to close the quarter trailing 102-92. The visitors stayed right on the heels of the Sea Dubs in the final quarter, matching the home side shot-for-shot to keep the contest within reach at the six-minute mark, 124-113. Collins kept the Warriors offense hot with 17 fourth-quarter points to deny Grand Rapids their shot at a comeback, and Santa Cruz stayed strong through the final buzzer to secure a 146-136 victory in front of the sold-out home crowd.

