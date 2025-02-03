Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Raptors 905

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (5-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, were defeated 125113 by the Raptors 905 (10-4) in the first game of a five-game home stand.

Zyon Pullin paced the Hustle with 32 points and eight rebounds. Armando Bacot totaled 18 points and seven rebounds. DJ Steward scored 14 points. Kamani Johnson added 10 points off the bench. Nate Hinton hauled in 13 rebounds.

Jonathan Mogbo and Jared Rhoden led Raptors 905 scoring 24 points each. Ulrich Chomche added 16 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Jamison Battle totaled 15 points and seven rebounds.

Memphis opened the game on a 30-14 run. Raptors 905 outscored the Hustle 34-24 in the second quarter to make it a two-point halftime deficit. The teams were tied at 96 entering the fourth quarter when Raptors 905 went on a 19-9 run to take a double-digit lead and pull away for the win.

Raptors 905 shot 53.1 percent from beyond the arc and made 17 3-pointers. Memphis outscored Raptors 905 60-48 in points in the paint. Raptors 905 scored 21 points off turnovers.

The Hustle home stand continues with a matchup against the Iowa Wolves on Monday, Feb. 3, at 12 p.m. CT at Landers Center.

