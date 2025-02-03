Charge Defeated by Vipers

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

(Cleveland Charge, Credit: NBAE)

MCALLEN, TX - The Cleveland Charge (8-8) split a two-game set at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-7) after a 124-114 defeat at the Bert Ogden Arena on Monday night.

Cleveland was led by Eli Hughes scoring 30 points on 7-of-15 from three-point range in 35 minutes off the bench. Feron Hunt posted his ninth double-double by scoring 29 points and grabbing 16 boards with three blocks in 43 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 42 minutes. JT Thor had 17 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes for the Charge.

Rio Grande Valley had seven players score 10+ points, led by Teddy Allen's 27 on 7-of-13 three-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench. The Vipers forced 23 Charge turnovers resulting in 34 points on the night.

The Charge are back home for a two-game set with the Westchester Knicks beginning with our Black Heritage Celebration on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.

