Charge Defeated by Vipers
February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Cleveland Charge News Release
MCALLEN, TX - The Cleveland Charge (8-8) split a two-game set at the Rio Grande Valley Vipers (6-7) after a 124-114 defeat at the Bert Ogden Arena on Monday night.
Cleveland was led by Eli Hughes scoring 30 points on 7-of-15 from three-point range in 35 minutes off the bench. Feron Hunt posted his ninth double-double by scoring 29 points and grabbing 16 boards with three blocks in 43 minutes. Nae'Qwan Tomlin added 21 points, eight rebounds and three blocks in 42 minutes. JT Thor had 17 points and four rebounds in 28 minutes for the Charge.
Rio Grande Valley had seven players score 10+ points, led by Teddy Allen's 27 on 7-of-13 three-pointers in 27 minutes off the bench. The Vipers forced 23 Charge turnovers resulting in 34 points on the night.
The Charge are back home for a two-game set with the Westchester Knicks beginning with our Black Heritage Celebration on Friday, February 7 at 7:00 p.m.
Images from this story
|
Eli Hughes of the Cleveland Charge prepares to shoot
(NBAE)
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2025
- Javan Johnson Leads Warriors with 36 Points as Santa Cruz Scores a Season-High in 146-136 Victory over Grand Rapids - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Charge Defeated by Vipers - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron Top Long Island Nets in New York - Birmingham Squadron
- Short-Handed Nets Defeated by Squadron - Long Island Nets
- Herd Stifled by the Mad Ants - Wisconsin Herd
- Mad Ants Drop 130 in Monday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Hustle Win First Matchup against Iowa Wolves - Memphis Hustle
- SLC Stars Announce Updates to Schedule - Salt Lake City Stars
- Iowa Wolves Lose Opening Game to Memphis Hustle - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Nets Waive Tommy Bruner - Long Island Nets
- College Park Skyhawks Coaches and Players Team up with West Clayton Elementary School for Youth Mentorship Experience - College Park Skyhawks
- Iowa Wolves Announce February Promotional Schedule - Iowa Wolves
- Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Raptors 905 - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Conclude Road Trip with Win over Blue - Memphis Hustle
- Remix Defeat Bulls in Walk-Off Thriller - Rip City Remix
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Cleveland Charge Stories
- Charge Defeated by Vipers
- Charge Nab Win in RGV
- Charge Defeated in OKC
- Charge Come Back to Down Delaware
- Charge Grind out Road Win