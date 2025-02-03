Birmingham Squadron Top Long Island Nets in New York
February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, bested the Long Island Nets 117-113 on the back of two 30-point scorers Monday night.
Lester Quinones dropped 38, his second-highest point total this season, while fellow guard Izaiah Brockington also scored one point shy if his season high with 33. Two-way forward Keion Brooks Jr. added in 17.
Quinones also paced Birmingham (4-11) in rebounding with 11 on the night, tying a season-high for the former Memphis Tiger.
Jordan Minor led the homestanding Nets (6-8) with 30 points, and Tyson Etienne scored 29.
Birmingham outrebounded (46-43) and out-assisted (29-22) Long Island as well.
The Squadron now return home to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for a Thursday home game against the College Park Skyhawks at 7 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+. The team is set to celebrate 205 Night and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Birmingham sports-themed shirt featuring the Birmingham Squadron, Stallions, Legion, Barons and Bulls.
• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...
NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2025
- Javan Johnson Leads Warriors with 36 Points as Santa Cruz Scores a Season-High in 146-136 Victory over Grand Rapids - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Charge Defeated by Vipers - Cleveland Charge
- Birmingham Squadron Top Long Island Nets in New York - Birmingham Squadron
- Short-Handed Nets Defeated by Squadron - Long Island Nets
- Herd Stifled by the Mad Ants - Wisconsin Herd
- Mad Ants Drop 130 in Monday Night Victory - Indiana Mad Ants
- Hustle Win First Matchup against Iowa Wolves - Memphis Hustle
- SLC Stars Announce Updates to Schedule - Salt Lake City Stars
- Iowa Wolves Lose Opening Game to Memphis Hustle - Iowa Wolves
- Long Island Nets Waive Tommy Bruner - Long Island Nets
- College Park Skyhawks Coaches and Players Team up with West Clayton Elementary School for Youth Mentorship Experience - College Park Skyhawks
- Iowa Wolves Announce February Promotional Schedule - Iowa Wolves
- Hustle Tip-Off Home Stand with Loss to Raptors 905 - Memphis Hustle
- Hustle Conclude Road Trip with Win over Blue - Memphis Hustle
- Remix Defeat Bulls in Walk-Off Thriller - Rip City Remix
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.