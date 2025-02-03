Birmingham Squadron Top Long Island Nets in New York

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, bested the Long Island Nets 117-113 on the back of two 30-point scorers Monday night.

Lester Quinones dropped 38, his second-highest point total this season, while fellow guard Izaiah Brockington also scored one point shy if his season high with 33. Two-way forward Keion Brooks Jr. added in 17.

Quinones also paced Birmingham (4-11) in rebounding with 11 on the night, tying a season-high for the former Memphis Tiger.

Jordan Minor led the homestanding Nets (6-8) with 30 points, and Tyson Etienne scored 29.

Birmingham outrebounded (46-43) and out-assisted (29-22) Long Island as well.

The Squadron now return home to Legacy Arena at the BJCC for a Thursday home game against the College Park Skyhawks at 7 p.m. on My68 and ESPN+. The team is set to celebrate 205 Night and the first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a free Birmingham sports-themed shirt featuring the Birmingham Squadron, Stallions, Legion, Barons and Bulls.

