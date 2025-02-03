Mad Ants Drop 130 in Monday Night Victory

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Indiana Mad Ants News Release







INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - The Indiana Mad Ants hosted the Wisconsin Herd (Milwaukee Bucks) affiliate night Monday night. The offense carried the way for Indiana as they scored 130 points while shooting 57% from the field. Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 34 points while Jahlil Okafor scored 30 on 12-of-12 shooting. The Mad Ants improved to 10-5 with a 130-110 win.

Quenton Jackson scored the first points of the night for the Mad Ants. Jackson was the only two-way player active for Indiana. The guard flashed to the point and recorded a layup within the first minute of the game. Roughly 30 seconds later, Jackson recorded a steal and finished with a two-handed dunk.

Halfway through the first quarter, Kyle Mangas recorded a basket courtesy of a Wisconsin goaltending violation. A minute later, Dakota Mathias drained a contested three-pointer to increase Indiana's lead. On the next possession, Mangas made a three-pointer to give the Mad Ants a 19-11 lead.

In the final minutes of the quarter, Jackson showed off his range with a step back three-pointer. On the next possession, Ishmael Lane recorded his first points with a layup. Down to 46 seconds remaining, Stephan Hicks was left open in the corner, and he sank a three-pointer. Next time down the floor, De'Vion Harmon drove through the lane for an off-balance layup. Indiana had a 33-24 lead after the first quarter. Jackson led the team with 11 points.

Harmon scored the first points of the second quarter for Indiana. The Texas native showed off his finesse with a finger roll layup. A minute later, Jackson added to his point total with a mid-range jumper. Wisconsin called a timeout after falling behind 37-24.

Down to seven minutes to go in the half, Jahlil Okafor battled in the paint and was rewarded with a close-range hook shot. A minute later, Mangas showcased his toughness as he drove the lane, absorbed contact and finished the layup. He missed his and-one free throw but after an offensive rebound from Cameron McGriff, Mangas knocked down a three-pointer. Indiana's lead extended to 50-35.

The Mad Ants improved the lead to 60-43 at the 2:03 mark in the second quarter. After a couple empty possessions, Okafor was fouled and converted the one-for-two free throw attempt. Mangas added to his point total with a layup at the nine-second mark. Jackson ended the first half in style with a buzzer-beater three from just inside of halfcourt. The Mad Ants had a 67-53 lead. Mangas led all scorers with 22 points.

Okafor scored the first points of the second half for Indiana. After scoring 13 in the first half, the Illinois native attacked the paint and finished with a layup. Next time down the floor, Mathias added to his point total with a mid-range jumper.

With 6:15 to go in the third quarter, McGriff scored his first points with a three-pointer. Mangas recorded his fourth assist on the play. On the next possession, Jackson used his touch on a close-range floater over the 7'0" tall Ibou Badji. Okafor demonstrated his range with a three-pointer their next time down the floor. Indiana had an 86-72 lead.

In the final minutes of the third quarter, Hicks knocked down a three after Indiana had multiple offensive rebounds. On the next possession, Jackson showed off his range with a pullup three-pointer. Next time down the floor, Hicks orchestrated a spin move and finished with a field goal off the glass. Lane made it four consecutive positive possessions with a layup. With time winding down in the quarter, Hicks drew a foul and converted the one-for-two free throw. Indiana had a 105-83 lead after three quarters. Jackson led all scorers with 28 points.

Lane scored the first points of the fourth quarter for Indiana. Jackson delivered a nice pass and Lane finished at the rim. It was his fifth assist of the night to go with 28 points.

Under seven minutes remaining in regulation, Jackson extended his season-high with a mid-ranger jumper. The basket gave him 32 points on the night. Jackson previously scored 29 points against Wisconsin on January 17th.

With the Mad Ants up by 20 points, reserve players like Obadiah Noel and Keisei Tominaga checked into the game. Tominaga, with his parents sitting courtside, knocked down a three-pointer at the 59-second mark. The Mad Ants closed out the win with a final of 130-110.

Notes

Final Score: 130-110

With the win, the Mad Ants improve to 10-5 in the regular season (17-14 overall)

Mad Ants led 67-53 at the half

Stephan Hicks: Season-high 14 points in 17 minutes

Jahlil Okafor: Perfect 12-12 from the field

Mad Ants Leading Scorer: Quenton Jackson (34)

Mad Ants Leader in Rebounds: Jahlil Okafor (11)

Mad Ants Leader in Assists: Quenton Jackson (8)

Starting Five

Quenton Jackson (2-way): 34 pts (Season-high), 4 reb, 8 ast

Kyle Mangas: 24 pts, reb, 6 ast

Dakota Mathias: 8 pts, 5 reb, 7 ast

Cameron McGriff: 3 pts, 9 reb, 4 ast

Jahlil Okafor: 30 pts (12-12 FG), 11 reb, ast

The Indiana Mad Ants will continue their four-game homestand on Tuesday, February 4th when they face the Raptors 905 (Toronto Raptors affiliate). Indiana concludes their home stretch on Saturday, February 8th at 6:00 p.m. when the Motor City Cruise return to town. February 8th will be Marvel Night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with the Mad Ants wearing Wolverine-themed jerseys. These jerseys will be auctioned off with the proceeds benefitting the Noblesville Schools Foundation.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.