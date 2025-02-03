Long Island Nets Waive Tommy Bruner

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have requested waivers on guard Tommy Bruner.

Bruner was originally acquired by Long Island via the available player pool on Jan. 31 after the Nets were granted an injury hardship exception by the NBA G League while Oshae Brissett (hamstring soreness), Killian Hayes (illness) and Terry Roberts (illness) missed time.

Roberts will be available to play in Long Island's home game tonight against Birmingham.

