Short-Handed Nets Defeated by Squadron

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets (6-8), the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, were defeated by the Birmingham Squadron (4-11), 117-113, on Monday evening during the team's annual Black History Month game at Nassau Coliseum.

Long Island center Jordan Minor posted a career-high 30 points to go along with 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes. Nets guard Tyson Etienne recorded 29 points, seven rebounds, seven assists, four steals and two blocks in 39 minutes. Long Island guard Mark Armstrong and Nets forward Kendall Brown posted 18 points each in 29 and 41 minutes, respectively.

The two teams went back-and-forth in the first quarter, tying the match twice. Birmingham closed the period ahead by nine, 33-24. Long Island worked hard in the second quarter, shooting 50.0 percent from the field. Despite the Nets' efforts, the Squadron kept their lead and went into halftime ahead by 12, 59-47.

Long Island's offense put its foot on the gas in the third quarter, outscoring Birmingham 36-21 in the period behind Nets guard Mark Armstrong's 12 points. The Nets took the lead overall and closed the quarter ahead by three, 83-80. The Squadron outscored the Nets 37-30 in the period as Birmingham went on to defeat Long Island by four, 117-113.

Birmingham forward Lester Quinones tallied 38 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two steals in 42 minutes. Squadron forward Izaiah Brockington posted 33 points, one rebound, four assists and two blocks in 37 minutes.

Long Island will host Greensboro at Place Bell in Laval, Quebec, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. ET, while Birmingham will return home to face College Park on Thursday, Feb. 6, at 8 p.m. ET.

