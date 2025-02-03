Remix Defeat Bulls in Walk-Off Thriller

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Rip City Remix News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Rip City Remix defeated the Windy City Bulls for the first time in franchise history, 127-125 on Sunday afternoon. There were eight lead changes and 11 ties over the course of the game that came down to the last shot. Bryce McGowens scored two clutch free throws after being fouled with 1.6 seconds remaining. Windy City caused a turnover to give the ball back to the Remix and set up Duop Reath for a long-jumper as time expired.

The Remix were led by assignment player Jabari Walker with 26 points, along with 12 rebounds and two assists. Two-Way player Bryce McGowens followed with 23 points, 12 assists, three steals and two blocks. Off the bench, Alex Reese provided 18 points, including 13 points scored in the fourth quarter. Henri Drell and Rayan Rupert each contributed 17 points in the victory.

E.J. Liddell led the Bulls with 26 points, 12 rebounds and two assists, followed by Adama Sanogo with 23 points and eight rebounds in the defeat.

NEXT UP

The Rip City Remix will face the Windy City Bulls once again for the second game of a back-to-back series tomorrow, Monday, Feb. 3 at 6:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets at RipCityRemix.com.

