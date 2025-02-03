Hustle Conclude Road Trip with Win over Blue

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis Hustle News Release







Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (5-6), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Oklahoma City Blue (5-8) 108-102 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. to conclude a five-game road trip.

Yuki Kawamura led Memphis with 23 points and seven assists. Kawamura scored 21 points in the third quarter, setting a new franchise record for 3-pointers in a quarter by making all seven 3-point attempts. DJ Steward contributed 20 points, 11 rebounds and six assists. Zyon Pullin totaled 17 points. Malachi Smith added 12 points and seven rebounds off the bench. Armando Bacot tallied 11 points and nine rebounds.

Thunder assignee Dillon Jones paced the Blue with 23 points and seven rebounds. Logan Johnson added 18 points off the bench. Justyn Hamilton tallied 16 points and 12 rebounds. Miller Kopp registered 15 points. Malevy Leons totaled 10 points and 10 rebounds.

After trailing by as many as 14, Memphis went on an 11-2 run to close the second quarter to make it a three-point halftime deficit. Memphis opened the second half on a 25-10 run to take a double-digit lead. The Blue fought back to lead 81-80 early in the fourth quarter. The Hustle responded with a 10-2 run to control the game the rest of the way.

Memphis limited Oklahoma City to 28.6 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Memphis made 16 3-pointers and scored 48 points in the paint. The Blue scored 20 points off turnovers.

The Hustle tip-off a seven-game home stand on Friday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. CT against Raptors 905 at Landers Center as the team celebrates Lunar New Year.

Single game tickets for all regular season Hustle games are on sale now. Tickets start as low as $15 and are available for purchase at Ticketmaster.com or by calling (901) 888-HOOP. In addition, all-inclusive floor seats and tables are still available for purchase, and the Hustle are accepting $50 deposits for groups of 10-or-more.

For more information on the Memphis Hustle, visit memphishustle.com, follow the team on Twitter/X and Instagram (@MemphisHustle) or like Memphis Hustle on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.