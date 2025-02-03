Iowa Wolves Lose Opening Game to Memphis Hustle

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







SOUTHHAVEN, Miss. - The Memphis Hustle overpowered the Iowa Wolves in the second quarter to help the Hustle cruise to a 147-118 home victory on Monday afternoon at the Landers Center in the first game of a two-game series between the teams.

Iowa (2-13), which had just eight available players, held a 32-28 lead after one quarter. The Wolves couldn't slow down Memphis (6-7) in the second quarter as the Hustle scored 47 points and held Iowa to just 21.

Trevor Keels led Iowa with a career-tying 32 points behind seven three-pointers. The four other starters joined Keels in double figures with Tristen Newton next with 23 points, Martez Brown and El Ellis each added 18 and Nojel Eastern had 14. Also in double figures was Sy Chatman who equaled his career-high with 13.

Memphis scored a season high in points today behind season-best shooting percentages of 59.8% (55-of-92) from the floor and 43.8% (21-of-48) from three. Iowa finished at 45.6 % (41-of-90) from the field and 36.6 % (15-of-41) from three.

Iowa forced Memphis into 17 turnovers but only scored 17 off the miscues. Memphis capitalized for 31 points off 16 turnovers by the Wolves.

David Johnson paced Memphis with 27 points off the bench. Johnson was one of five Hustle players to score 20 or more points.

The two teams will play again Wednesday night at 7 p.m. CT at the Landers Center.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from February 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.