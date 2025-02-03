Hustle Win First Matchup against Iowa Wolves
February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)
Memphis Hustle News Release
Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle (6-7), the NBA G League affiliate of the Memphis Grizzlies, defeated the Iowa Wolves (2-13) 147-118 in the first of two games at Landers Center.
David Johnson led the Hustle with 27 points off the bench. Armando Bacot totaled 23 points and 10 rebounds. Miles Norris, Zyon Pullin and DJ Steward scored 20 points each. Nate Hinton tallied 11 points and eight rebounds. Yuki Kawamura dished out 14 assists.
Trevor Keels paced the Wolves with 32 points. Tristen Newton tallied 23 points and nine rebounds. Martez Brown and El Ellis scored 18 points each. Sy Chatman added 13 points off the bench.
After trailing by four at the end of the first quarter, Memphis outscored Iowa 47-21 in the second quarter to take a commanding lead. Memphis led by as many as 31 points in the second half.
Memphis shot 59.8 percent from the field and 43.8 percent from beyond the arc, making 21 3-pointers. Memphis outscored Iowa 66-52 in the paint. The Hustle outrebounded the Wolves 53-37 and scored 27 second chance points. The 147 points marks a new season-high for the Hustle.
The teams will complete the two-game set on Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 7 p.m. CT at Landers Center.
