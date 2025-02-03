Iowa Wolves Announce February Promotional Schedule

February 3, 2025 - NBA G League (G League)

Iowa Wolves News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wolves today announced single game promotions, Principal Community Celebration games, fan giveaways and a national halftime act for the month of February.

February is Iowa's busiest month at home with seven games set to be played at Wells Fargo Arena.

Fans can purchase tickets at iawolves.com or by calling 515-564-8550 to speak with a Wolves representative.

Wolves February Promotional Schedule

February 7 Basketball for All: Disability Empowerment Night, presented by Principal, vs. Stockton Kings, 6:30 p.m.

Help the Wolves celebrate the incredible athletes of the Special Olympics of Iowa. There will be a special basketball game held pregame between Special Olympic athletes, presented by Sammons Financial Group. The Wolves will wear specialty purple, pink, and orange jerseys designed by Madison Schaeffer, a ninth grader at Marion High School, who won a contest held by Special Olympics Iowa to design the specialty jerseys. Proceeds from the jersey auction will benefit Special Olympics Iowa.

February 8 Iowa State Fair Day, presented Landus, vs. Kings, 6:30 p.m.

It's basketball... on a stick! Celebrate all your favorite State Fair fun and enjoy 50% off corn dogs, smoothies, and funnel cakes at concession stands behind section 102. Enjoy a petting zoo with baby goats & cows on the concourse, buy Wolves state fair-themed merchandise, see the Naz Reid butter sculpture and take butter sculpting lessons, play carnival games, and ride a mechanical pig on the concourse! The first 2,500 fans will receive a corndog logo koozie.

National Halftime Act: Rolla Bolla - gravity-defying feats and breathtaking performances that redefine halftime entertainment!

February 11 Education Day game, presented by MidAmerican Energy, vs. Greensboro Swarm, 10:30 a.m.

Annual morning game that brings thousands of students to Wells Fargo Arena for the best field trip ever!

February 13 Galentine's Day: Women's Empowerment Night, presented by Principal, vs. Rip City Remix, 6:30 p.m.

Grab your best friends and celebrate Galentine's Day with the Wolves! For $75, fans can enjoy a floor-level view from the Champions Club, all-inclusive food and beverage, and many sweet treats! Shop boutiques, get permanent jewelry, and enjoy a complimentary pink specialty cocktail.

The Wolves are also hosting a pregame Women's Empowerment panel, featuring female leaders from various industries. Admission to the panel is included with your Champions Club ticket.

This game will be the final installment of our Principal Community Celebration Series. The team's specialty jerseys will be up for auction the week of the game, benefitting Healthy Birth Day, Inc., creator of Count the Kicks.

February 23 Alpha's Birthday, presented by JP Party Rentals, vs. San Diego Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

It'll be fun for the whole family, especially the Pups! Join the Wolves and some of Alpha's best mascot friends as we celebrate Iowa's favorite mascot. The first 1,000 youth fans will receive a special giveaway, to be announced later.

Members of Alpha's Pup Club will receive admission to the birthday celebration in Champions Club, featuring inflatables, games, and snacks. Pups in the Champions Club will also be able to receive autographs with all of Alpha's mascot friends. To join Alpha's Pup Club ahead of the game, visit iawolves.com/pupclub.

February 24 vs. Clippers, 6:30 p.m.

Monday night hoops in the second game of the back-to-back against the Clippers. Fans can take advantage of $1 Hot Dogs through the second quarter.

February 28 Minnesota Timberwolves Day, presented by Iowa Lottery, vs. Osceola Magic, 6:30 p.m.

Timberwolves Day is back for another season as the Wolves celebrate their affiliation with Minnesota! The team will wear Timberwolves-inspired specialty jerseys with the proceeds from the jersey auction benefitting the Fast Break Foundation. Timberwolves alumni Christian Laettner and Sam Mitchell will be in attendance with a pregame meet & greet open to ticket holders. Timberwolves Game Entertainment, including their mascot, Crunch, and the Timberwolves Dancers will be on hand and have fans out of their seats having lots of fun all night long!

