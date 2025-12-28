Sioux Falls Skyforce vs. San Diego Clippers - Game Highlights
Published on December 27, 2025 under NBA G League (G League)
Sioux Falls Skyforce YouTube Video
Check out the Sioux Falls Skyforce Statistics
NBA G League Stories from December 27, 2025
- Osceola Magic Stifle Sea Dubs in First Game of Back-To-Back - Osceola Magic
- Slow Second Half Sees Warriors Fall, 122-97, to Osceola Magic - Santa Cruz Warriors
- San Diego Clippers Erupt for 128 Points to Defeat the Sioux Falls Skyforce Behind Seven Double-Digit Scorers - Sioux Falls Skyforce
- Raptors 905 Open Homestand with Victory Over Maine - Raptors 905
- Boom Stumbles at Home to Legends - Noblesville Boom
- Bulls Victorious over Cruise - Motor City Cruise
- Windy City Earns Double-Digit Win over Motor City - Windy City Bulls
- Charge Edged out by Delaware - Cleveland Charge
- Alexander, Dickinson, and Springer Power Birmingham to Second Straight Victory - Birmingham Squadron
- O, Canada: Maine Celtics Blown out North of Border - Maine Celtics
- Herd Show Fight in High-Scoring Battle against Gold - Wisconsin Herd
- Gold Secure 125-111 Victory over Wisconsin Herd - Grand Rapids Gold
- Mcneeley Scores 27 as Swarm Close out Wolves, 123-117 - Greensboro Swarm
- College Park Drops the First Game of Back-To-Back to Capital City, 122-100 - College Park Skyhawks
- Greensboro Swarm Add Center Jonas Aidoo - Greensboro Swarm
- Santa Cruz Warriors Acquire Center Charles Bassey from Delaware Blue Coats - Santa Cruz Warriors
- Charge's Chaney Johnson Earns NBA Call Up - Cleveland Charge
- Legends Complete Trade with OKC Blue - Texas Legends
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sioux Falls Skyforce Stories
- San Diego Clippers Erupt for 128 Points to Defeat the Sioux Falls Skyforce Behind Seven Double-Digit Scorers
- 2025-26 Regular Season Preview
- Second Half Run Powers Skyforce over Go-Go in 116-103 Victory
- Dainja Leads Skyforce in 130-106 Loss to Lakers
- Game Preview: at Cleveland Charge