September Starts with Loss for Bees

SALT LAKE CITY - The Fresno Grizzlies scored six runs over the final three frames to put the Salt Lake Bees out of reach, winning by a final score of 8-2.

Salt Lake struck first with a run in the second inning on a Stephen McGee double. Fresno would come back to score two runs in the fifth to take the lead and then put the game away with a run in the seventh, four in the eighth and a single run in the ninth. The Bees loaded the bases with nobody out in the bottom of the ninth but could only manage one run on a Michael Hermosillo sacrifice fly.

Osmer Morales (4-5) allowed two runs over four and two-thirds innings and was tagged with the loss. Offensively, Luis Rengifo, Matt Thaiss, Bo Way and Jose Rojas each had two hits on the night. Fresno's Kyle Tucker finished the night 1-for-5 to drop his batting average to .332 on the season giving the Bees Jose Miguel Fernandez the lead for the PCL batting title with two games to play.

The Bees and Grizzlies play a Sunday night game at 6:05 p.m. before finishing the season with a Labor Day matinee at 12:05. Tickets and more information is available at www.slbees.com.

