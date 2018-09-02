Baby Cakes Fall to Storm Chasers, 3-1

The Omaha Storm Chasers rallied for three runs in the seventh inning to defeat the New Orleans Baby Cakes on Saturday night, 3-1.

New Orleans slipped a game below .500, and must win each of the final two games to finish with a winning season for only the second time in 11 years.

Starting pitchers Eric Skoglund and Joe Gunkel each carried shutouts into the fifth inning, before the Baby Cakes broke through in the sixth with the help of an Omaha error.

Third baseman Humberto Arteaga committed a throwing error on a grounder which would have ended the inning, and Peter O'Brien dumped a single to left to put runners at the corners for Tomas Telis, who ripped a single to right to score the Baby Cakes' first run in the last 14 2/3 innings.

The Storm Chasers quickly answered with three in the seventh, capitalizing on back-to-back walks leading off the frame. Dylan Lee surrendered a double to Jack Lopez to tie the score, and a single by Ramon Torres put Omaha in front. Nicky Lopez then laid down a bunt to score Jack Lopez from third with an insurance tally.

The 'Cakes loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth, before Kevin Lenik got Jon Rodriguez to fly out to right and end the threat.

Jason Adam worked around a walk and a hit batter in the ninth to secure his fourth save.

In his Royals organizational debut, Jerry Vasto (3-1) picked up the victory, while Lee (1-1) was handed the blown save and the loss.

The Baby Cakes and Storm Chasers meet in the season's penultimate game on Sunday at 6 p.m.

