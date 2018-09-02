Chihuahuas Upended in 10

September 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - El Paso Chihuahuas News Release





Tacoma shortstop Zach Vincej made a diving play to start a game-ending double play in the Rainiers' 5-4 win over the El Paso Chihuahuas Saturday night at Southwest University Park. The 10-inning loss moved El Paso's extra-inning record to 2-3 this season.

Logan Allen pitched well in his first Triple-A no-decision, allowing three earned runs in 5.2 innings for El Paso. Francisco Mejia went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, his sixth since joining the Chihuahuas in late July. Shane Peterson went 2-for-5, including his 30th double of the season, to move his hitting streak to 11 games.

The loss also ended the Chihuahuas' team-record 17-game home winning streak. It was El Paso's first home loss since July 20 versus Sacramento.

Team Records: Tacoma (64-72), El Paso (81-55)

Next Game: Sunday, 6:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma LHP David Rollins (0-2, 7.88) vs. El Paso RHP Cal Quantrill (2-1, 3.81). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Tacoma 5 El Paso 4 - Saturday - 10 Innings

WP: Morin (5-2)

LP: McGrath (7-3)

S: Garton (4)

Time: 2:54

Attn: 9,559

