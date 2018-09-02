OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 2, 2018

September 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Oklahoma City Dodgers (71-65) vs. Colorado Springs Sky Sox (73-62)

Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Milwaukee Brewers

Games #137 & 138 of 140/Road #67 & 68 of 70 (30-36)

Pitching Probables (Regularly Scheduled Game): OKC-RHP Logan Bawcom (2-4, 6.43) vs. COS-RHP Alec Asher (6-3, 5.53)

Sunday, September 2, 2018 | Security Service Field | Colorado Springs, Colo. | 5 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers continue their final series of the regular season against the Colorado Springs Sky Sox with the completion of a suspended game from Saturday night that was first delayed due to rain and then eventually suspended due to unplayable field conditions. The game will be resumed at 5 p.m. CT at Security Service Field with the score tied, 4-4, in the seventh inning of a seven-inning game. Once the game is completed, the teams will play their regularly scheduled, nine-inning game...The teams are competing for the PCL American Northern Division title and OKC trails first-place Colorado Springs by 2.5 games. OKC must win both games today in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. Colorado Springs can clinch the division title with one win.

Last Game: The first game of a scheduled doubleheader between the Dodgers and Colorado Springs was suspended after six innings in a 4-4 tie due to rain and unplayable field conditions Saturday night at Security Service Field. Play was halted after the end of the sixth inning, beginning a delay that lasted over three hours before the game was officially suspended. Both starting pitchers got off to good starts. Through three innings, OKC's Brock Stewart retired nine of 11 batters and Colorado Springs' Adrian Houser retired eight of 11, keeping the game scoreless. The Dodgers opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a RBI single by Henry Ramos. OKC extended the lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Matt Beaty connected on a RBI single. Entering the bottom of the fifth, Stewart had retired eight straight Sky Sox batters, as well as 10 of the last 11. But after back-to-back hits with one out, Richie Shaffer put the Sky Sox ahead with a pinch-hit, three-run homer. Colorado Springs added to its lead later in the inning with a RBI triple by Tyrone Taylor. The Dodgers immediately answered to pull even in the sixth. The first two batters reached base for Ramos, who hit a game-tying double to left-center field. The Sky Sox and Dodgers played the virtually the entire sixth inning in a driving rain. After Joe Broussard retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning, the game went into a delay.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Logan Bawcom (2-4) is slated to make his eighth start with OKC in the regularly scheduled game that will follow the completion of the suspended game...Bawcom was charged with the loss in his last outing Aug. 28 in Iowa, allowing six runs and seven hits over 5.0 innings, tying his career-high with five walks while recording a career-high nine strikeouts. Five runs scored in the first inning, including a grand slam by Jason Vosler...Bawcom has spent most of this season with Double-A Tulsa, making 12 starts and going 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA, 42 K's and 19 walks over 61.0 IP...He signed a minor league contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers May 16 after making three starts with the independent Sugar Land Skeeters to begin the season...The 2018 season marks his third stint in the Dodgers organization. He was originally drafted by the Dodgers in the 17th round in 2010 from UT-Arlington...He spent most of the 2016 season with OKC as well, serving as a key swingman on the pitching staff, going 6-5 with a 1.92 ERA over 31 appearances (12 starts)...He split the 2017 season with Triple-A El Paso (San Diego) and Triple-A Nashville (Oakland), going a combined 2-5 with a 3.31 ERA over 47 relief appearances...Tonight is his 14th career appearance and third career start against the Sky Sox. He made one relief appearance against the Sky Sox last season while with El Paso, allowing two hits over 2.0 scoreless innings with two strikeouts. Bawcom made three starts and two relief outings against the Sky Sox in 2016 while with OKC, going 0-1 with a 3.50 ERA.

Against the Sky Sox: 2018: 5-7 2017: 4-12 All-time: 103-89 At COS: 39-53

The top two teams in the American Northern Division close out the regular season with five games in four days as they compete for the division title...The Dodgers and Colorado Springs split their last series in OKC, Aug. 24-27...Seven of the first 10 games were decided by one or two runs, but the Sky Sox have won the last two meetings by a combined score of 15-2...Colorado Springs has edges in runs (47-38) and hits (100-90)...The season series has been streaky, as OKC won the first three meetings before the Sky Sox won five straight. OKC then won two games before back-to-back wins by the Sky Sox...Colorado Springs won 12 of 16 meetings last season, marking just the second time in OKC's modern PCL era the team lost 12 games in a season against one opponent (6-12 vs. Nashville in 2007)...The teams have finished in the top two spots in the division the last two seasons and one or both teams have been in first place every game this season...Entering today, the Dodgers have lost 10 of their last 11 games at Security Service Field and are 2-13 over their last 15 games at the venue.

For All the Marbles: For the third time in the last seven seasons, OKC enters the final series of the regular season with a chance to win a division title, but this is the first time they are playing the team they are in direct competition with...In 2012, the team entered the final series of the season 1.5 games behind Albuquerque in the American Southern Division, but the Isotopes clinched the division on the second-to-last day of the season...In 2014, the RedHawks entered the final series 2.0 games ahead of Omaha in the American Northern Division. However, they lost all four games of a road series in Iowa while Omaha won all four games against Colorado Springs to take the division...If the Dodgers win both games today, it will force a doubleheader tomorrow on the final day of the regular season with the start time TBD. If the Sky Sox win at least one game today, the teams will play tomorrow as regularly scheduled at 2 p.m. CT.

Up and Down on the Mound: The Sky Sox tallied four runs in the fifth inning Saturday, marking the third time in the last two games they put together a four-run inning against OKC. The Dodgers have now allowed 15 innings of four or more runs over the last 30 games....Entering last night's the fifth inning, OKC starting pitchers had combined to allow just one earned run over the last 25 innings...Entering yesterday's game, the bullpen had allowed 11 runs over 9.2 innings of the previous four games, including eight runs over 2.0 innings Friday...Also on Friday, the Dodgers allowed seven-plus runs for the third time in the last six games and allowed six or more runs for the fifth time in the last 12 games.

Quiet Riot: The Dodgers suffered their fifth loss in the last six games Friday night and were held to five total hits, marking the 18th time in the last 19 games they have been held to nine or fewer hits and held to six or fewer hits five times in the last six games...Over the last 19 games, the Dodgers have batted .213 (126x591), including .212 (30x141) with runners in scoring position. They have scored 56 runs during the stretch (2.95 rpg) and have now been held to three or fewer runs in 12 of the 19 games...The offensive struggles have been even more exacerbated over the last six games, batting .197 (37x188) with 11 runs total. They've gone 6-for-35 (.171) with RISP.

Around the Horn: This is the first time the Dodgers have had a game suspended since April 21, 2017 against Nashville due to a bank of lights going out at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The game was tied, 1-1, in the eighth inning and completed June 22, 2017 with the Dodgers winning, 2-1...Over his last six appearances, reliever Brian Schlitter has racked up five saves and has allowed just one run over his last nine outings (8.1 IP) while holding opponents 5-for-29. He has a total of 21 saves this season - second-most in the PCL...The Dodgers have lost seven of the last eight true road games, as well as 11 of their last 14 true road games.

