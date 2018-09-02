In 7-0 Shutout, Bees Tie Franchise Record with 16 K

SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees pitchers combined for a franchise-record tying 16 strikeouts as they blanked the Fresno Grizzlies 7-0 for their fifth shutout of the season.

Griffin Canning (3-3) had his finest start of the season for the Bees allowing a single hit and two walks over five innings with nine strikeouts. He was followed by Connor Lillis-White who struck out three over two innings and Deck McGuire who sat down four on strikes. Each of the three pitchers allowed a single hit, the three hits tied for a season-low allowed by Bees pitchers this season.

Bo Way led the way for the Bees offense with three hits and a pair of runs driven in while Jabari Blash clubbed his 28th homer of the season, tying Fresno's AJ Reed for the PCL home run crown. The win clinches a winning home record for the Bees and 2nd place in the PCL Pacific Southern Division.

The Bees and Grizzlies finish the 2018 regular season with Labor Day matinee. The final first pitch of 2018 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.

