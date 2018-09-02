In 7-0 Shutout, Bees Tie Franchise Record with 16 K
September 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release
SALT LAKE CITY - Salt Lake Bees pitchers combined for a franchise-record tying 16 strikeouts as they blanked the Fresno Grizzlies 7-0 for their fifth shutout of the season.
Griffin Canning (3-3) had his finest start of the season for the Bees allowing a single hit and two walks over five innings with nine strikeouts. He was followed by Connor Lillis-White who struck out three over two innings and Deck McGuire who sat down four on strikes. Each of the three pitchers allowed a single hit, the three hits tied for a season-low allowed by Bees pitchers this season.
Bo Way led the way for the Bees offense with three hits and a pair of runs driven in while Jabari Blash clubbed his 28th homer of the season, tying Fresno's AJ Reed for the PCL home run crown. The win clinches a winning home record for the Bees and 2nd place in the PCL Pacific Southern Division.
The Bees and Grizzlies finish the 2018 regular season with Labor Day matinee. The final first pitch of 2018 is scheduled for 12:05 p.m.
• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...
Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2018
- In 7-0 Shutout, Bees Tie Franchise Record with 16 K - Salt Lake Bees
- Mejia Leads Hot Bats as Chihuahuas Earn 9-4 Victory - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Rainiers Toppled By Chihuahuas, 9-4 - Tacoma Rainiers
- 'Cakes Chase Down Storm Chasers Late - New Orleans Baby Cakes
- Redbirds Squeak Past Sounds - Nashville Sounds
- Cakes Take Penultimate Tussle, 6-4 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Redbirds Hang Tight for 2-1 Win at Nashville - Memphis Redbirds
- Nashville Sounds Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (82-56) at Nashville Sounds (71-67) - Nashville Sounds
- Round Rock Tops Iowa, 7-5 - Iowa Cubs
- Round Rock Holds off Iowa in 7-5 Win - Round Rock Express
- Reno Aces Game Notes 9.2.18 vs. Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Game Notes: Memphis Redbirds (82-56) at Nashville Sounds (71-67) - Memphis Redbirds
- OKC Dodgers Game Notes - September 2, 2018 - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Big fifth inning pushes River Cats to victory - Sacramento River Cats
- Aces Reach 70 Wins in 4-2 Victory over Albuquerque - Reno Aces
- Chasers Top Baby Cakes 3-1 - Omaha Storm Chasers
- Fresno beats Salt Lake 8-2 as offense explodes for second straight night - Fresno Grizzlies
- Isotopes Fall to Aces in Howard's Solid Outing - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Upended in 10 - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Rainiers Top Chihuahuas In Extras, 5-4 - Tacoma Rainiers
- September Starts with Loss for Bees - Salt Lake Bees
- Dodgers and Sky Sox Suspended Saturday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Dodgers and Sky Sox Suspended Saturday - Oklahoma City Dodgers
- Baby Cakes Fall to Storm Chasers, 3-1 - New Orleans Baby Cakes
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.