Round Rock Tops Iowa, 7-5
September 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release
DES MOINES, IA - The Round Rock Express (65-73) secured a 7-5 victory over the Iowa Cubs (50-88) in the penultimate game of the season, Sunday at Principal Park.
A Jason Volser single turned into the first run of the game in the second after back-to-back singles from Jacob Hannemann and Trey Martin.
Rehabbing Tyler Chatwood cruised through two frames before faltering in the third. Two walks led off the frame before Nick Noonan smacked a bases-clearing triple. Chatwood walked the next two batters and hit another before getting the first out of the inning on a strikeout. He surrendered the ball to Casey Coleman after throwing 25 of his 56 pitches for strikes.
Taking over with one down and the bases loaded in the third, Coleman induced a fly out before Juan Centeno cracked a two-RBI single. Round Rock captured a 5-1 lead in the inning as Chatwood allowed five runs on two hits, walked five and fanned one through 2.1 innings.
Round Rock added a run in the fourth and Iowa answered with a pair in the bottom of the inning on a Hannemann home run to make up some ground. Tommy Joseph got the run right back with a solo shot in the fifth to give the Express a 7-3 edge.
A Stephen Bruno RBI double and a Mike Freeman RBI groundout in the eighth cut the deficit, but the I-Cubs couldn't close the gap.
Hannemann and Vosler led the Iowa offense with 2-for-4 games. Chatwood (0-1) took the loss and Adrian Sampson (8-4) came away with the win with three earned runs allowed through 6.0 innings. Tayler Scott took the ninth and captured his first save of the season.
Iowa and Round Rock play the final game of the 2018 season tomorrow at 12:08 p.m. Promotions include Adult Bike to the Ballpark and a 50th season commemorative mason jar tumbler giveaway. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.
