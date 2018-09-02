Mejia Leads Hot Bats as Chihuahuas Earn 9-4 Victory

The El Paso Chihuahuas collected 17 hits in their 9-4 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Sunday, falling two hits shy of their season high for hits in a game. Francisco Mejia went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and his second home run in as many games.

The Chihuahuas had six runs and 10 hits by the end of the second inning against Tacoma starter David Rollins. El Paso second baseman Carlos Asuaje went 3-for-5 with an RBI double in the win. Cal Quantrill allowed one run in five innings to pick up his third Triple-A win in his first six El Paso starts.

Carter Capps and Kyle Lloyd each threw a scoreless relief inning for the Chihuahuas Sunday. El Paso moved to 9-6 versus Tacoma this year. Monday is the final day of the Pacific Coast League regular season.

Team Records: Tacoma (65-73), El Paso (82-56)

Next Game: Monday, 1:05 pm at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (7-4, 2.58) vs. El Paso RHP Colin Rea (3-2, 5.05). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 9 Tacoma 4 - Sunday

WP: Quantrill (3-1)

LP: Rollins (0-3)

S: None

Time: 2:40

Attn: 9,831

