Nashville Sounds Game Information: Memphis Redbirds (82-56) at Nashville Sounds (71-67)

September 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Nashville Sounds News Release





Game #139: Memphis Redbirds (82-56) at Nashville Sounds (71-67)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Jake Woodford (4-5, 4.81) vs. LHP Eric Jokisch (5-10, 4.13)

First Pitch: 6:15 CST

Radio: ALT 97.5 FM

TV: MiLB TV

At the Park

Gates open at 5:15 p.m.

Celebrate Labor Day Weekend with an all-you-can-eat cookout on the Club Level at First Tennessee Park. The cookout includes a Club Level ticket, all-you-can-eat picnic, Budweiser and Bud Light draft beer, soda, water, tea and a pair of Sounds sunglasses. Prices start at $55.

Clear Tote Bag Giveaway presented to the first 2,000 fans presented by First Tennessee.

Camouflage Jersey Auction benefiting Operation Homefront. The online and mobile auction began at 10:00 a.m. Friday and finishes at the end of the sixth inning. Winning bidders in-ballpark will receive their game-worn signed jersey on the field post-game.

Hyundai pre-game autograph session with select Sounds players from 5:15 to 5:30 p.m.

FOX 17 News First Responders Night presented by 9-1-1 - The Sounds show their appreciation for Middle Tennessee's First Responders with discounted tickets and a post-game on-field challenge featuring local first responders.

Memphis Grizzlies Night - Meet and greet with Grizzlies guard/forward Dillon Brooks, Grizz, Grizz Girls and the Claw Crew.

Military Sunday Family Fun Day - The Sounds extend their military appreciation by wearing special military jerseys on the field and offering discounted reserved section tickets for active and veteran men, women and families - subject to availability.

Labor Day Weekend Celebration post-game fireworks show.

Post-Game Kids Run the Bases (12 & under) presented by First Tennessee.

From the Notes

Debutants: Five different Sounds made their Triple-A debuts in the last two games and more are anticipated in the next two games. Pitchers Aiden McIntyre, Daniel Martinez, Ismael Aquino, and Calvin Coker and catcher Sean Murphy have all made their Triple-A debuts in the last two games. It is expected that pitcher Richard Morban will make a bullpen appearance tonight and Sam Bragg is the projected starting pitcher for tomorrow's season finale.

On the Bump: Tonight's starter for the Sounds, Eric Jokisch, spun his 10th quality start of the season in his last outing, which matched James Naile for the team lead. Each of his last four starts have been quality starts. He also has now compiled 141 2/3 innings pitched on the season, which is the most by a Sounds pitcher since Willy Peralta accumulated 146 2/3 in 2012. He is tied for fourth in the PCL in innings pitched and 10th in ERA at 4.13.

Sunday Fun Day: The Sounds play their final Sunday game of the season tonight. They are 14-10 in Sunday games in 2018. Their 14 wins on Sundays are tied for the most for any day of the week this season. They also have 14 wins on Thursdays.

Party for Singles: Last night was just the fifth time this season and third time in the last six games the Sounds have lost a game when they did not yield an extra-base hit. They are 8-5 in 2018 when that occurs. The eight runs allowed last night were the most in a game when Nashville's pitching staff only allowed singles.

What's the word around Nashville?

Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2018

