Rainiers Toppled By Chihuahuas, 9-4
September 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Tacoma Rainiers News Release
EL PASO, Texas - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-73) dropped the penultimate game of the 2019 season by a final score of 9-4 to the El Paso Chihuahuas (82-56) on Sunday evening at Southwest University Park.
The Rainiers collected 12 hits and drew two walks in the five-run loss. Catcher Cameron Rupp (2x4, R, 2B, BB), second baseman Cal Hernandez (2x4, R), and right fielder Sebastian Ochoa (2x4, RBI) all notched multiple hits. Third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (1x3, RBI, BB) reached base twice.
Tacoma starting pitcher David Rollins lasted just 3.2 innings in his final start of the season - he allowed seven runs on 12 hits while issuing two walks and striking out four. Rollins (0-3) tossed 91 pitches (56 strikes) and took the loss.
Recently promoted right-hander Nathan Bannister finished out the contest for the Rainiers, throwing 4.1 innings of relief. Bannister allowed two runs on five hits, issued no walks, and struck out three on 57 pitches (42 strikes).
Tacoma wraps up the 2019 season at El Paso on Monday afternoon at 12:05 p.m. PT. Rainiers right-hander Casey Lawrence (7-5, 3.03) will square off against Chihuahuas righty Colin Rea (3-2, 5.05).
