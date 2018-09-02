Rainiers Top Chihuahuas In Extras, 5-4

EL PASO, Texas - The Tacoma Rainiers (65-72) snapped their six-game winless streak with a 5-4 extra-innings victory over the El Paso Chihuahuas (81-56) on Saturday night at Southwest University Park.

Left fielder Gordon Beckham (2x5, R, 2B, RBI) provided the go-ahead run with an RBI double in the top of the 10th inning. Third baseman Seth Mejias-Brean (2x5, R, HR, RBI) collected multiple hits, while first baseman Cameron Perkins (1x5, R, HR, 2 RBI) and Cameron Rupp (1x5, R, HR, RBI) both swatted home runs.

Rainiers starting right-hander Christian Bergman allowed four runs on six hits (one home run) over five innings of work - he did not factor into the decision. Bergman issued one walk, struck out two, and threw 88 pitches (64 strikes) in his final outing of the season.

The Tacoma bullpen blanked the El Paso lineup over the remainder of the night to keep the Rainiers within striking distance. Daniel Schlereth (1.0 IP), Dan Altavilla (1.0 IP), Mike Morin (2.0 IP), and Ryan Garton (1.0 IP) combined to limit the Chihuahuas to just two hits while striking out six. Morin (5-2) earned the win, while Garton tallied his fourth save of the year.

Rainiers left-hander David Rollins (0-2, 7.88) will take the mound as Tacoma and El Paso continue their series on Sunday night at 5:05 p.m. PT. He will be opposed by Chihuahuas right-hander Cal Quantrill (2-1, 3.81).

