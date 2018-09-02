Dodgers and Sky Sox Suspended Saturday

September 2, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Oklahoma City Dodgers News Release





Colorado Springs, Colo. - The first game of a scheduled doubleheader between the Oklahoma City Dodgers and Colorado Springs Sky Sox was suspended after six innings in a 4-4 tie due to rain and unplayable field conditions Saturday night at Security Service Field. The teams will resume the game Sunday at 5 p.m. Central time.

The game will resume in the top of the seventh of a seven-inning game. Once that game has been completed, the teams will play a regularly scheduled nine-inning game thereafter.

The Dodgers at the moment remain 2.5 games behind the first-place Sky Sox, and the Dodgers must win both games Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Should they do that, it will necessitate a doubleheader Monday on the final day of the regular season to determine the American Northern Division champion. If the Sky Sox win at least one game Sunday, they will clinch the division title, and Monday's game will be played as regularly scheduled at 2 p.m. CT.

Play was halted after the end of the sixth inning, beginning a delay that lasted over three hours before the game was officially suspended due to unplayable field conditions. Shortly after the official call was made, it began to rain again.

Both starting pitchers got off to good starts. Through three innings, OKC's Brock Stewart retired nine of 11 batters and Colorado Springs' Adrian Houser retired eight of 11, keeping the game scoreless.

The Dodgers opened the scoring in the fourth inning with a RBI single by Henry Ramos. They had runners at the corners with one out later in the inning, but Will Smith bounced into an inning-ending double play.

OKC extended the lead to 2-0 in the fifth when Matt Beaty connected on a RBI single.

Entering the bottom of the fifth, Stewart had eight straight Sky Sox batters, as well as 10 of the last 11. But for the second straight day, the game took a sharp turn against the Dodgers in the latter innings. After back-to-back hits with one out, Richie Shaffer put the Sky Sox ahead with a pinch-hit, three-run homer.

Colorado Springs added to its newfound lead later in the inning with a RBI triple by Tyrone Taylor, marking the third time in the last two games the Sky Sox put together a four-run inning.

The Dodgers immediately answered to pull even in the sixth. The first two batters reached base for Ramos, who hit a game-tying double to left-center field and advanced to third base on the play after a throw to home plate.

But the Dodgers could not score Ramos to take the lead, as Smith popped out, pinch hitter Kyle Garlick struck out and Beaty grounded into a force out at second base to keep it 4-4.

The Sky Sox and Dodgers played the virtually the entire sixth inning in a driving rain. After Joe Broussard retired the side in order in the bottom of the inning, the game went into a delay.

Live coverage of Sunday's games begins at 4:45 p.m. CT on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com, or through the free iHeartRadio mobile app.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 2, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.