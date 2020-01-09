Seider and Veleno Re-Join Griffins After World Junior Championship
January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings have reassigned defenseman Moritz Seider from Germany's U20 National Team to the Grand Rapids Griffins and center Joe Veleno from Canada's U20 National Team to the Griffins.
Veleno, 19, helped Canada win a gold medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship after leading the team in average time on ice (19:13) and placing sixth with six points (1-5-6) in six games.
Drafted 30th overall by the Red Wings in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Veleno shows 12 points (5-7-12) while playing in 29 games during his professional debut with the Griffins.
As captain of Germany, Seider, 18, led the club's defensemen in scoring and tied for second overall on the team with six points (0-6-6) in seven games. He led the tournament in average ice time (25:20). Germany defeated Kazakhstan in a three-game series to avoid relegation.
Selected sixth overall in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft by Detroit and the first German defenseman to be selected in the first round of an NHL Entry Draft, Seider matches Filip Zadina as the highest Red Wings draft pick to ever play for the Griffins. He has recorded 12 points (1-11-12) in 28 AHL games this season.
The Griffins begin an eight-game homestand tomorrow at 7 p.m. against the Manitoba Moose.
