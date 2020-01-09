Jets Assign David Gustafsson to the Manitoba Moose

January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned forward David Gustafsson to the Manitoba Moose.

Gustafsson, 19, has one goal in 22 games with the Jets as a rookie this season. The native of Tingsryd, Sweden joins the Moose after helping the Swedes capture the bronze medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. Gustafsson recorded four points (1G, 3A) in seven games for Sweden and his 103 faceoff wins and 71.0% faceoff percentage were the highest by any player in the tournament.

Gustafsson was drafted by the Jets in the second round (60th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.

David Gustafsson

Centre

Born Apr 11 2000 -- Tingsryd, Sweden

Height 6.02 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots L

SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM

2017-18 HV71 Jonkoping SweHL 45 6 6 12 8 5 2 0 0 0 0

2018-19 HV71 Jonkoping SweHL 36 2 10 12 10 -2 9 1 3 4 6

2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 22 1 0 1 0 -2

NHL Totals 22 1 0 1 0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.