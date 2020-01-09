Jets Assign David Gustafsson to the Manitoba Moose
January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets announced today they have assigned forward David Gustafsson to the Manitoba Moose.
Gustafsson, 19, has one goal in 22 games with the Jets as a rookie this season. The native of Tingsryd, Sweden joins the Moose after helping the Swedes capture the bronze medal at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championships in the Czech Republic. Gustafsson recorded four points (1G, 3A) in seven games for Sweden and his 103 faceoff wins and 71.0% faceoff percentage were the highest by any player in the tournament.
Gustafsson was drafted by the Jets in the second round (60th overall) in the 2018 NHL Draft.
David Gustafsson
Centre
Born Apr 11 2000 -- Tingsryd, Sweden
Height 6.02 -- Weight 196 -- Shoots L
SeasonTeamLgeGPGAPtsPIM+/-GPGAPtsPIM
2017-18 HV71 Jonkoping SweHL 45 6 6 12 8 5 2 0 0 0 0
2018-19 HV71 Jonkoping SweHL 36 2 10 12 10 -2 9 1 3 4 6
2019-20 Winnipeg Jets NHL 22 1 0 1 0 -2
NHL Totals 22 1 0 1 0
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alexey Lipanov to Syracuse Crunch - Syracuse Crunch
- Kings Recall Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario - Ontario Reign
- Jets Assign David Gustafsson to the Manitoba Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Taco Tuesday and Winning Weekday Slated for January 14 - Rockford IceHogs
- Seider and Veleno Re-Join Griffins After World Junior Championship - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Philadelphia Loans Vorobyev to Lehigh Valley; Recalls Kase - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- T-Birds Ride Win Streak into Weekend Games - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Sens Hit Road for 16 Days - Belleville Senators
- Joey Anderson Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Devils
- Binghamton's Anderson Added to Roster for 2020 AHL All-Star Classic - AHL
- Iowa Pushes Win Streak to Four Games in 3-2 Victory against San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Tie Franchise Record, Beat Ontario 9-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Mistakes Hamper Gulls in Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Wednesday Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Crushed by San Jose, 9-0 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Point Streak Ends in 4-2 Road Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford Pulls away from Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Fall to Binghamton in Shootout - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.