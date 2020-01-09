Iowa Pushes Win Streak to Four Games in 3-2 Victory against San Diego

SAN DIEGO, CALIF. - Iowa Wild (21-12-2-2; 48 pts.) extended its win streak to four games and earned the team's first win in team history at Pechanga Arena in a 3-2 victory against the San Diego Gulls (12-15-2-2; 28 pts.) Wednesday night.

Neither team found the back of the net in the first period and Iowa headed into the intermission leading in shots 10-9 with the score knotted at 0-0.

Forward Blake Pietila gave San Diego a 1-0 lead at 2:39 in the second period to open the scoring. Defenseman Hunter Drew took a shot from the point that was saved by goaltender Mat Robson (28 saves), but Pietila got two tries to score on the rebound, converting on his second shot by beating Robson under his pads for his seventh of the year.

Less than two minutes later the Wild responded to tie the game at 1-1 as forward Sam Anas netted his 10th goal of the season. A shot from defenseman Nick Seeler was blocked in front and forward Gerry Mayhew picked up the loose puck. Mayhew then sent a pass to Anas in the slot and he wristed a shot past the glove of goaltender Anthony Stolarz (39 saves) for the tally. The goal extended Anas' point streak to six games and Mayhew's assist extended his point streak to nine games.

At 13:16 in the middle frame, the Wild took a 2-1 lead as Anas logged his second tally of the contest. The Wild skated in to the Gulls' zone on a rush and forward Nick Sturm took a shot from the point that was blocked by Mayhew cutting through the slot. He retrieved the puck and then found Anas at the near post, who lofted the puck over Stolarz's blocker for the goal. Sturm's assist extended his point streak to five games.

San Diego evened the game at 2-2 as forward Sam Carrick potted his 13th goal of the year at 15:55 in the middle stanza. With the Gulls on the power play, center Chris Mueller won a draw back to the blueline for Carrick, who sent a slap shot over Robson's glove for the tally.

Heading into the third period, the score was tied 2-2 and Iowa led in shots 34-22. The Wild's 24 shots in the second period set a franchise record for shots in a single period.

Forward Mitch McLain regained the lead for the Wild as he scored his second of the season at 8:46 in the third period. Forward JT Brown cleared the zone with a chip off the boards and McLain skated on to the puck before dancing around a San Diego defender. He then corralled his own pass and snapped a shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net to give the visitors a 3-2 lead. Goaltender Mat Robson earned his first career assist on the play.

At the final horn, Iowa skated away with the 3-2 victory while outshooting San Diego 42-30. The Wild finished the game 0-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-4 on the penalty kill.

With the victory, Iowa has now won its last four games, eight of its last nine and nine of its last 11. Wednesday's game also marked the first time since Dec. 28 the team did not score a power play goal. Mayhew's point streak now sits at nine games, the longest in the AHL, and his 17 points (9g, 8a) during that stretch is tied with Anas for the most in the league. Anas' 15 points (4g, 11a) during his six-game point streak also leads the AHL during that time frame.

Iowa and San Diego will face off again Friday for a rematch at Pechanga Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. CT.

