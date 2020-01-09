Kings Recall Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario

ONTARIO, CA - The Los Angeles Kings, NHL affiliate of the Ontario Reign, have recalled forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan from Ontario.

Anderson-Dolan, 20, is currently in his first full professional season since being selected in the second round (41st overall) by the Kings in the 2017 NHL Draft. The Calgary, Alberta native has posted 19 points (5-14=19) in 36 games with Ontario, and at the time of his recall he ranks first on the team in assists and second in points. Anderson-Dolan made his NHL debut last season, posting one point (0-1=1) in five games before being assigned to his junior team in Spokane (WHL).

