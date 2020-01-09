Chlapik Recalled by Sens

January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release





The Ottawa Senators have recalled forward Filip Chlapik from the Belleville Senators.

Chlapik has played 18 games with Ottawa this season where he has two goals and five points, both NHL career highs.

The Czech native has also played 20 games with Belleville tallying 11 points (two goals). Chlapik is second in Senators franchise scoring with 77 points.

In a corresponding move, Ottawa reassigned Christian Jaros to Belleville. The Slovakian has two assists in six games with Ottawa and a goal and nine helpers in 21 games with Belleville.

Belleville is back in action Friday when they visit Rochester to open its 16-day road trip. The Sens aren't back home until Jan. 25 when they host Utica on Bell Let's Talk night. Tickets are available.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.