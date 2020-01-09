Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Forward Alexey Lipanov to Syracuse Crunch

January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Syracuse Crunch News Release





SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned forward Alexey Lipanov to the Syracuse Crunch from the Orlando Solar Bears, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Additionally, forwards Jimmy Huntington and Peter Abbandonato have been reassigned to Orlando.

Lipanov, 20, has skated in 22 games with the Solar Bears recording seven goals and seven assists. Last season, he appeared in 61 games with the Kitchener Rangers of the OHL tallying 30 points (11g, 19a) and four contests with the Solar Bears earning a goal and three assists. Prior to his professional career, the 6-foot-1 169-pound Moscow, Russia native skated in 116 career OHL games with the Rangers, Sudbury Wolves and Barrie Colts from 2017 to 2019. Lipanov was selected by the Lightning in the third round, 76th overall, at the 2017 NHL Draft.

Huntington, 21, has appeared in 18 games with the Crunch this season tallying one assist. He has also recorded a goal and three assists in five contests with the Solar Bears. He skated in 66 contests with the Rimouski Oceanic of the QMJHL last season tallying 40 goals and 52 assists. Huntington was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Lightning on March 1.

Abbandonato, 21, has recorded two goals and three assists in 14 games with the Crunch this season. He has also skated in three games with the Solar Bears earning two assists. He appeared in 68 games with the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies of the QMJHL last season posting 29 goals and 82 assists. His 111 total points earned him the Jean Beliveau Trophy for most in the league, while his 82 helpers, 28 power-play assists and +71 rating also paced the QMJHL. The 5-foot-11, 193-pound forward then put up 27 points (6g, 21a) in 15 playoff games as the Huskies claimed the 2019 Memorial Cup.

The Laval, Quebec native skated in 264 career QMJHL games, all with Rouyn-Noranda, totaling 267 points (82g, 185a) from 2015 to 2019, finishing third in franchise history. Abbandonato was signed to a two-year AHL contract by the Crunch on June 24.

Single game tickets and packages for the 2019-20 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), Twitter (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch) using #SyrCrunch.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.