T-Birds Ride Win Streak into Weekend Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The Springfield Thunderbirds (20-16-2-0) will look to extend a four-game winning streak as they host the Bridgeport Sound Tigers (13-20-4-1) on Friday night and the Providence Bruins (20-15-1-2) on Saturday night inside the MassMutual Center for back-to-back nights of Atlantic Division matchups.

The Thunderbirds have won each of their last four games, scoring a total of 18 goals in that stretch. Rookie Owen Tippett recorded a goal and three assists for a career-high four-point night on Saturday night in Wilkes-Barre against the Penguins. His 14th goal of the season went down as his second game-winning tally in two nights, as he fired the critical blow in a 3-2 win over the Utica Comets on Friday night.

Tippett's 30 points this season place him fourth among AHL rookies in that department, and his six power play strikes place him third among all AHL rookie performers. He will represent the Thunderbirds later this month at the AHL All-Star Classic in Ontario, Ca.

Three of Springfield's last four victories have come with Philippe Desrosiers manning the goal mouth for the T-Birds. His three-game win streak has improved his season totals to a 11-4-1 record, .922 save percentage, and 2.96 goals against average. Sam Montembeault also performed well in his latest outing, a 30-save win over the high-powered Utica Comets attack on Friday. Montembeault's save percentage now sits at .907, including a mark of .930 in his last three starts.

The T-Birds and Sound Tigers meet on Friday night for the ninth time already in the 2019-20 season, with each club having won four games to this point. Fans can arrive at 6:00 p.m. to take advantage of 3-2-1 Friday discount specials on concessions, as well as take in the sounds of the MGM Springfield Pregame Concert Series.

On Saturday, the Thunderbirds will look to end a three-game slide against the Providence Bruins, who took home a 4-3 win from the MassMutual Center in the clubs' last matchup on Dec. 27. Former Bruin and current T-Birds defenseman Tommy Cross leads all Springfield skaters with three goals in the five-game season series.

The T-Birds will be wearing vintage Springfield Indians jerseys on Saturday for the 3rd annual Blast from the Past Night presented by MassMutual. The blue and orange Indians jerseys will be the same ones that were worn by the 1989-90 Calder Cup champion Indians to celebrate the 30th anniversary of that team's rise to the top of the AHL.

