Reign Crushed by San Jose, 9-0

January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release





The Ontario Reign concluded a five-game road trip with a 3-2-0 record, following a 9-0 defeat against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday evening.

Date: January 8, 2020

Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ18BoxScore

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ18Photos

ONT Record: (16-16-3-1)

SJ Record: (12-18-0-2)

1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final

ONT 0 0 0 -- 0

SJ 3 5 1 -- 9

Shots PP

ONT 24 0/6

SJ 45 1/3

Three Stars -

1. Dylan Gambrell (SJ)

2. Zachary Sawchenko (SJ)

3. Trevor Carrick (SJ)

W: Zachary Sawchenko (2-0-0)

L: Cal Petersen (13-14-4)

Next Game: Friday, January 10, 2020 vs. Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena

