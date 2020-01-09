Reign Crushed by San Jose, 9-0
January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign concluded a five-game road trip with a 3-2-0 record, following a 9-0 defeat against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday evening.
Date: January 8, 2020
Venue: SAP Center - San Jose, CA
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ18BoxScore
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTSJ18Photos
ONT Record: (16-16-3-1)
SJ Record: (12-18-0-2)
1st 2nd 3rd OT/SO Final
ONT 0 0 0 -- 0
SJ 3 5 1 -- 9
Shots PP
ONT 24 0/6
SJ 45 1/3
Three Stars -
1. Dylan Gambrell (SJ)
2. Zachary Sawchenko (SJ)
3. Trevor Carrick (SJ)
W: Zachary Sawchenko (2-0-0)
L: Cal Petersen (13-14-4)
Next Game: Friday, January 10, 2020 vs. Bakersfield - 7:00 PM @ Toyota Arena
