Rockford Pulls away from Moose

January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release





The Manitoba Moose (18-20-0-0) lost a 4-1 decision against the Rockford IceHogs (18-16-0-1) on Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.

With 7:20 gone in the first period, Brandon Hagel found the back of the net to give the IceHogs the 1-0 lead. With 7:27 to go in the first, Skyler McKenzie collected the rebound on Leon Gawanke's shot from the blueline and tied the game 1-1. With just over three minutes remaining in the frame, Jacob Nilsson had an opportunity to give Rockford the lead however Moose netminder Eric Comrie made a highlight reel save to keep the game tied at one.

With 5:38 gone in the second period, Rockford created a two-on-one opportunity looking to regain the lead however Comrie made a sliding pad save on Dylan McLaughlin's attempt. Midway through the frame, Hagel scored his second of the evening to give Rockford the 2-1 advantage.

With 3:10 gone in the third period, Nilsson scored for Rockford on a man advantage with IceHogs netminder Matt Tomkins being credited with the lone assist. Midway through the frame, Tyler Sikura added to Rockford's lead making the score 4-1. The Moose killed off Rockford's five-on-three man advantage in the third frame however were unable to make an offensive comeback stamping the IceHogs 4-1 victory.

Quick Hits

Skyler McKenzie has collected a point in all of Manitoba's five games against Rockford this season posting a total of six points (2G, 4A)

Kristian Reichel is currently on a two-game assist streak (2A)

Leon Gawanke is currently on a two-game assist streak (2A) What's Next?

The Moose take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.