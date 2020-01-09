Rockford Pulls away from Moose
January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Manitoba Moose News Release
The Manitoba Moose (18-20-0-0) lost a 4-1 decision against the Rockford IceHogs (18-16-0-1) on Wednesday night at BMO Harris Bank Center.
With 7:20 gone in the first period, Brandon Hagel found the back of the net to give the IceHogs the 1-0 lead. With 7:27 to go in the first, Skyler McKenzie collected the rebound on Leon Gawanke's shot from the blueline and tied the game 1-1. With just over three minutes remaining in the frame, Jacob Nilsson had an opportunity to give Rockford the lead however Moose netminder Eric Comrie made a highlight reel save to keep the game tied at one.
With 5:38 gone in the second period, Rockford created a two-on-one opportunity looking to regain the lead however Comrie made a sliding pad save on Dylan McLaughlin's attempt. Midway through the frame, Hagel scored his second of the evening to give Rockford the 2-1 advantage.
With 3:10 gone in the third period, Nilsson scored for Rockford on a man advantage with IceHogs netminder Matt Tomkins being credited with the lone assist. Midway through the frame, Tyler Sikura added to Rockford's lead making the score 4-1. The Moose killed off Rockford's five-on-three man advantage in the third frame however were unable to make an offensive comeback stamping the IceHogs 4-1 victory.
Quick Hits
Skyler McKenzie has collected a point in all of Manitoba's five games against Rockford this season posting a total of six points (2G, 4A)
Kristian Reichel is currently on a two-game assist streak (2A)
Leon Gawanke is currently on a two-game assist streak (2A) What's Next?
The Moose take on the Grand Rapids Griffins on Friday night. Puck drop is scheduled for 6 p.m. The matchup will be broadcast on TSN 1290 and moosehockey.com/listenlive.
