Taco Tuesday and Winning Weekday Slated for January 14

January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





TUESDAY, JAN. 14 VS. MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS

Time: Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Taco Tuesday: With the purchase of a Taco Tuesday ticket package, fans will receive an upper level ticket, one 12 oz. margarita and two tacos. The package can be purchased HERE for just $15. Additionally, fans attending the game on Tuesday can enjoy discounted tacos and craft beer, with tacos going for only $2 and select craft beer options available for just $5.

Winning Weekday: Because the IceHogs were victorious at the BMO on Wednesday, Jan. 8, fans who bring their ticket stub from that game can redeem it for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to Tuesday's matchup against Milwaukee.

Also, if the IceHogs win on Tuesday, fans can exchange their ticket stub from the game for a FREE ticket of equal or lesser value to Rockford's next weekday home game on Monday, Jan. 20, at 1 p.m. versus the Belleville Senators.

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or any Ticketmaster location, by phone (815 968-5222) or online at www.IceHogs.com. However, the Taco Tuesday ticket package can be purchased separately.

Broadcast: Fans can tune in to all the action on WIFR's 23.2 Antenna TV or Dish Network Channel 252, beginning with IceHogs Warmup 30 minutes prior to puck drop. IceHogs fans can also listen to the game at sportsfanradio1330.com or Facebook.com/RockfordIceHogs, or watch live at Watchtheahl.com (subscription required). Fans can also follow in-game updates via the IceHogs' Twitter, @goicehogs.

Clear-Bag Policy: The BMO Harris Bank Center will be enforcing its game-day, clear-bag policy.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.