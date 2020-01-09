Condors Point Streak Ends in 4-2 Road Loss

STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (14-14-5; 33pts) saw their five-game point streak end in a 4-2 loss to the Stockton Heat (21-7-5, 47pts) on Wednesday. C Brad Malone scored twice on the power play in the loss.

FIRST PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (8th) at the goalmouth on a power play; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 5:09; BAK leads, 1-0

SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 14

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: Malone (9th) in all alone on the power play; Assists: Benson, Gambardella; Time of goal: :50; BAK leads, 2-0

HEAT GOAL: C Adam Ruzicka (7th) off a rebound on a power play; Assists: Quine, Schueneman; Time of goal: 15:16; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK - 7, STK - 13

THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: C Byron Froese (11th) on a delayed penalty call; Assists: Czarnik, Davidson; Time of goal: :29; Game tied, 2-2

HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (15th) deflected point shot; Assists: Quine, Schueneman; Time of goal: 11:46; STK leads, 3-2

HEAT GOAL: LW Ryan Lomberg (11th) empty-netter; STK wins, 4-3

SHOTS: BAK- 3, STK - 13

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Quine (STK) 2. Philp (STK) 3. Malone (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4; STK - 2/3

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 21; STK - 40

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (11-8-3; 36/39); STK - Gillies (10-4-3; 19/21)

LW Tyler Benson has nine assists in eight games against Stockton this season

Bakersfield is now 9/35 on the PP against Stockton this season

LW Markus Granlund made his Condors debut tonight

The Condors are 9-9-1 on the road this season and wraps the four-game road trip in Ontario on Friday

Scratches: Dylan Wells, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Cooper Marody

