Condors Point Streak Ends in 4-2 Road Loss
January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release
STOCKTON, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (14-14-5; 33pts) saw their five-game point streak end in a 4-2 loss to the Stockton Heat (21-7-5, 47pts) on Wednesday. C Brad Malone scored twice on the power play in the loss.
FIRST PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (8th) at the goalmouth on a power play; Assists: Benson, Bouchard; Time of goal: 5:09; BAK leads, 1-0
SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 14
SECOND PERIOD
CONDORS GOAL: Malone (9th) in all alone on the power play; Assists: Benson, Gambardella; Time of goal: :50; BAK leads, 2-0
HEAT GOAL: C Adam Ruzicka (7th) off a rebound on a power play; Assists: Quine, Schueneman; Time of goal: 15:16; BAK leads, 2-1
SHOTS: BAK - 7, STK - 13
THIRD PERIOD
HEAT GOAL: C Byron Froese (11th) on a delayed penalty call; Assists: Czarnik, Davidson; Time of goal: :29; Game tied, 2-2
HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (15th) deflected point shot; Assists: Quine, Schueneman; Time of goal: 11:46; STK leads, 3-2
HEAT GOAL: LW Ryan Lomberg (11th) empty-netter; STK wins, 4-3
SHOTS: BAK- 3, STK - 13
QUICK HITS
THREE STARS: 1. Quine (STK) 2. Philp (STK) 3. Malone (BAK)
POWER PLAYS: BAK - 2/4; STK - 2/3
SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 21; STK - 40
GOALTENDERS: BAK - Skinner (11-8-3; 36/39); STK - Gillies (10-4-3; 19/21)
LW Tyler Benson has nine assists in eight games against Stockton this season
Bakersfield is now 9/35 on the PP against Stockton this season
LW Markus Granlund made his Condors debut tonight
The Condors are 9-9-1 on the road this season and wraps the four-game road trip in Ontario on Friday
Scratches: Dylan Wells, Tomas Jurco, Anthony Peluso, Dmitri Samorukov, Cooper Marody
PET LEASH GIVEAWAY - ADOPTIONS - AND PET BOWLS SATURDAY!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from January 9, 2020
- Iowa Pushes Win Streak to Four Games in 3-2 Victory against San Diego - Iowa Wild
- Barracuda Tie Franchise Record, Beat Ontario 9-0 - San Jose Barracuda
- Mistakes Hamper Gulls in Loss - San Diego Gulls
- Heat Erase Early Deficit in Wednesday Win - Stockton Heat
- Reign Crushed by San Jose, 9-0 - Ontario Reign
- Condors Point Streak Ends in 4-2 Road Loss - Bakersfield Condors
- Rockford Pulls away from Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Amerks Fall to Binghamton in Shootout - Rochester Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.