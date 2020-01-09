Heat Erase Early Deficit in Wednesday Win

STOCKTON, Calif. - After falling behind 2-0 early in the second period, the Stockton Heat rallied to score the final four goals of the game en route to a 4-2 win Wednesday night over the Bakersfield Condors. The Heat used a dominant third period to complete the comeback, outshooting the Condors 13-3 and outscoring the visiting club 3-0 over the game's final 20 minutes. Brad Malone paced the Condors attack with a pair of goals in the game's first 21 minutes, but the momentum shifted when Adam Ruzicka put away his own rebound 15:16 into the middle frame. Stockton then set the tone for the third early in the final period, Byron Froese beating Stuart Skinner just 29 seconds in to draw even. The tie lasted into the game's final nine minutes, when Luke Philp redirected an Alan Quine feed to go ahead 3-2, and Ryan Lomberg then tacked on the exclamation point in the final second with an empty netter. With the win, Stockton completes its four-game home stand with a 3-1 record.

GOALIES

W: Jon Gillies (21 shots, 19 saves)

L: Stuart Skinner (39 shots, 36 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Alan Quine (2a), Second - Luke Philp (1g), Third - Brad Malone (2g)

Shots On Goal: STK - 40, BAK - 21

Power Plays: STK - 2-3, BAK - 2-4

- Ryan Lomberg returned to the lineup for the first time since November 30, ending a 12-game absence from game action, and he found the back of the net to seal the 4-3 win.

- Brad Malone's power play goal for Bakersfield in the first period snapped a streak of 23 consecutive kills for Stockton on home ice.

- Stockton allowed two power play goals in a game for the fourth time in 33 games this season, the third time in eight games against Bakersfield.

- Alan Quine extended his scoring streak to four games with an assist on Adam Ruzicka's second period power play goal and now has 11 points (4g,7a) over the Heat's last six games. He has eight multi-point games this season.

- Defenseman Corey Schueneman has seven points (1g,6a) and three multi-point games in Stockton's last six games.

- Stockton is now 7-0 on the year following regulation losses and has outscored opponents 34-15 in those games.

- The Heat are now 5-2-0-1 on the year against Bakersfield.

UP NEXT

Stockton will hit the road for a pair of Pacific Division contests this weekend, Saturday and Sunday matinees at San Jose, and will return home on Wednesday against the San Diego Gulls at 7 p.m.

