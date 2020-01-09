Barracuda Tie Franchise Record, Beat Ontario 9-0

January 9, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release





The San Jose Barracuda (12-18-0-2) opened a four-game home stand on Wednesday and handed the Ontario Reign (16-16-3-1) (Los Angeles Kings) a 9-0 loss, matching a franchise record for goals in a game and winning margin.

PLAYER NOTES

Zachary Sawchenko (2-0-0) made 24 saves to earn his first career AHL shutout

Dylan Gambrell (1) led the way for San Jose, collecting his first four-point game (one goal, three assists) of his AHL career while also surpassing 50 career AHL points in the game

Trevor Carrick (6) notched a goal and two assists and finished with a +5 rating

Joachim Blichfeld (12, 13) scored two-straight goals to open the second period and now has four multi-goal games this season

The Barracuda scored a franchise-record five goals in the second period, and tied another franchise record with nine goals in the game

The win marked the second nine-goal performance by San Jose this season, as they bested Ontario 9-2 on December 6th in Southern California

SCORING BY PERIOD

1ST 2ND 3RD Final

Ontario 0 0 0 0

San Jose 3 5 1 9

OTHER KEY STATS

SHOTS PPG PK PEN-PIM

Ontario 24 0 3 17

San Jose 45 1 6 23

