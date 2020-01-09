Joey Anderson Named to AHL All-Star Classic

BINGHAMTON - The American Hockey League announced today that Devils forward Joey Anderson has been added to the 2020 AHL All-Star Classic, to be held January 26-27 in Ontario, CA.

Anderson currently sits tied for second on the team in points with 23 (eight goals, 15 assists). The right winger signed an entry-level contract with the New Jersey Devils in April, 2018 and split his rookie season between Binghamton and New Jersey. In 34 career games with the New Jersey Devils, he recorded four goals and three assists for seven points, but was sidelined with a lower-body injury before returning to the AHL club. He will replace Ben Street who will be unavailable for the event.

"I'm very excited and thankful for the opportunity," said Anderson. "It's been a good first half playing with Ben [Street] and Brett [Seney] and they have definitely helped me all season long."

Prior to his career with New Jersey, the 5-11, 203lb. forward represented the United States at the World Junior Championship in 2017 and 2018. In 2018, he captained the team to a bronze medal and scored four goals and three assists in seven games. The Roseville, MN native attended the University of Minnesota-Duluth where he tallied 23 goals and 41 assists for 64 points in two seasons with the team.

