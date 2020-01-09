Sens Hit Road for 16 Days

See you in 16 days, Belleville.

The Belleville Senators hit the road today for the longest road trip in franchise history as they'll play eight games over the course of 16 days beginning Friday night in Rochester.

"We're not going to change anything," Senators head coach Troy Mann said. "We're still a team that wants to work in three-game segments and win the week as I like to say. We've just got to focus on the next two games over the weekend and then we're turn our focus to next week once we get to Winnipeg and then to the following week."

The Senators will bus to Rochester this afternoon before heading to Utica for a Saturday night contest. The team will then bus to Toronto to fly to Winnipeg to face the Manitoba Moose next Monday and Wednesday before flying to Grand Rapids via Chicago. After playing there Jan. 18, the team will bus to Rockford and Milwaukee for back-to-back contests before flying to Utica for Jan. 24 to complete the gruelling trek.

"We're just going to take it game-by-game," Sens forward Max Veronneau said. "We've just go to stay focus, get some good rest as we'll be travelling a lot and make sure we sleep and eat well too."

The Sens' previous longest road trip was seven days during the teams inaugural season when they spent a week away due to two games each in Charlotte and Toronto.

The trip comes at an important time in the season for the Senators as they continue to grab a foothold on a playoff spot. Belleville sits fourth in the North Division with a one-point advantage over Laval. Of the Sens' eight games on this trip, only three of them are North Division contests.

"It's pretty close race in our division," Veronneau said. "We need to get the points we can and every point in our division is crucial."

It also features the Sens' first ever trips to Rockford and Milwaukee and just its second ever visit to Grand Rapids so for Veronneau, and a lot of his teammates, it presents an opportunity to see some new cities.

"We're always in Belleville so it'll be nice to see Winnipeg, Rockford and Milwaukee and get out of town," Veronneau said.

