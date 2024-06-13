Second Straight Double-Digit Eruption Powers Somerset Over Binghamton

The Somerset Patriots defeated the Binghamton Rumble Ponies 12-5 in game three of a six game series on Thursday night at Mirabito Stadium in Binghamton, NY. Somerset has scored double-digit runs in back-to-back games for the first time this season and has put up double-digits seven total times this season. Eight different Patriots scored a run in the contest, with five players recording multi-hit games. The Patriots pitching staff combined to strike out 16 Rumble Ponies batters in the contest. Somerset has struck out double-digit batters in each of the first three games of the series. Over their last two games, the Patriots are 13-for-31 (.419) with runners in scoring position. With a Portland loss and a Somerset win, the Patriots move within three games of first place in the Eastern League's Northeast Division with nine games remaining in the first half.

LHP Brock Selvidge (5 IP, 3 ER, 4 H, 2 BB, 9 K) earned his sixth win in his 12th start of the season. Over his last three starts since 6/2 vs. BOW, Selvidge is 2-1 with 5 ER allowed in 16 IP (2.80 ERA) and 17 K. The Yankees No. 10 prospect struck out 8+ for the third time this season.

C JC Escarra (3-for-5, HR, 4 RBI, 3 R, 2 2B,) put Somerset on the board with a solo homer in the 2nd inning, before his three-RBI go-ahead double put the Patriots on top 4-2 in the 4th. Escarra registered 4 RBI for the second consecutive game to match his career-high set yesterday. His three hits matched a season-high, also set in yesterday's win. Thursday marked Escarra's 12th multi-hit game of the season and seventh multi-RBI performance. Over his last two games, Escarra is 6-for-10 with 1 HR, 8 RBI, 3 2B, and 6 R.

RF Elijah Dunham (3-for-4, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R, 2B) blasted his fourth homer of the season, a two-run shot in the 4thinning to put Somerset ahead 6-2. Dunham put together his seventh multi-hit performance and sixth multi-RBI game of the season. Dunham's three hits and three RBI both matched season-highs.

C Agustin Ramirez (2-for-5, 2 RBI, R, 2B, SB) roped a two-run double in the 8th inning as part of a two-hit night. The Yankees' No. 20 prospect has hit safely in seven of his last eight games since 6/5 vs. HFD, over which he's slashing .417/.432/.722 with 3 HR, 7 R, and 11 RBI. Over the first three games of the series vs. Binghamton, Ramirez is 7-for-15 with 5 RBI and 4 R. Thursday marked Ramirez's 15th multi-hit performance of the season as well as his team-leading 15th multi-RBI showcase. Ramirez now leads all Eastern League hitters with 15 HR, 46 RBI, 120 TB, and 28 XBH.

