Yard Goats to Air Live on NESN

(Hartford, CT) The Hartford Yard Goats Baseball Club, the Double-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, announced that NESN (New England Sports Network) will broadcast 13 games live from Dunkin' Park this season. The first two telecasts will be this upcoming weekend Saturday, June 15th (6:00 PM) and Sunday, June 16th (1:00 PM) vs Akron (Full Schedule is on Page 2). The Yard Goats will be carried on a combination of NESN and NESN+ giving the club tremendous exposure on linear television throughout New England. NESN is the television home of the Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, PWHL Boston, the Worcester Red Sox (triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox) and airs hundreds of college sports games a year. NESN is a premiere regional sports network with two 24/7 channels, NESN and NESN+, delivered throughout the six-state New England region and is available to stream via direct subscription or with a TV provider log in on the NESN 360 app.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have our games broadcast on NESN," Yard Goats President Tim Restall said. "NESN is a staple in covering sports, and we look forward to our partnership, and the opportunity to have our games available to fans to watch on television throughout New England."

The Yard Goats broadcasting team of Jeff Dooley and Dan Lovallo will call the action starting with the pregame show which will begin at the top of the hour. Dooley, the voice of the Yard Goats, made his Major League broadcasting debut last season as a fill-in announcer for the Colorado Rockies. Lovallo is a well-known sports and news personality in Connecticut. The two have been broadcasting Hartford Yard Goats games since the inaugural season in 2016.

About NESN

NESN is consistently one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. NESN and NESN+ are delivered throughout the six-state New England region and are available anytime, anywhere, on any device on the NESN 360 app and at NESN.com. The network is also distributed nationally as NESN National. NESN.com is one of the country's most visited sports websites with dedicated digital video productions and always-on news coverage. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins). Follow @NESN on Facebook, X (formerly known as Twitter), TikTok, YouTube and Instagram to stay up to date on the latest New England sports news.

NESN Hartford Yard Goats Broadcast Schedule

Day/Date Opponent Air time Game time Network

Saturday, June 15th Akron 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN

Sunday, June 16th Akron 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN

Thursday, June 27th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Friday, June 28th New Hampshire 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, June 30th New Hampshire 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Saturday, July 6th Binghamton 6:00 PM 6:10 PM NESN

Wednesday, July 24th Harrisburg 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Thursday, July 25th Harrisburg 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN

Friday, July 26th Harrisburg 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, July 28th Harrisburg 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

Wednesday, Sept 4 Altoona 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Thursday, Sept 5 Altoona 7:00 PM 7:10 PM NESN+

Sunday, Sept 8 Altoona 1:00 PM 1:10 PM NESN+

The Yard Goats continue the homestand tonight at Dunkin' Park (7:10 PM) against Akron (Cleveland Guardians affiliate). Individual game tickets, season tickets, group tickets and luxury suites for all Yard Goats games at Dunkin' Park are available to purchase at yardgoatsbaseball.com.

